What You Really Need for Your First Apartment (From Bedroom to Broom Closet)

Welcome to your first apartment. Now what? This comprehensive list lays out the basics along with a few luxuries — think of this as an inventory of your need-to-haves and nice-to-haves. Whether you're graduating, moving out of your family's home, or simply starting fresh, keep scrolling for a comprehensive home essentials shopping guide.
Bedroom
A good night's sleep can fix almost any problem, especially if your first adult bedroom is up to snuff.
1. Mattress
You spend one-third of your life in bed. Time to invest in a good one. You should get in the habit of cleaning it, too.
Futons need not apply. Headboard is still optional, though.
3. Nice sheets (2 sets)
Again, do not skimp. Thread count matters.
4. Pillows (2)
And then wash them every three months. Our team tested nearly 30 pillows so you don't have to.
6. Cozy blankets (1 or 2)
Practical and cute.
8. Nightstand
Or two, if you like symmetry.
9. Dresser
It doesn't need to cost the big bucks.
10. Table lamp
Either a desk or bedside lamp will do. (Note: bedside lamps are often sold in pairs.)
First, check to see if there's central air, a window unit, or ceiling fan.
14. Area rug
15. Wastebasket
16. In-closet organization (nice to have)
For your shoes, purses, and other accessories.
17. Hangers
Ones that don't come from the dry cleaner.
Kitchen
You don't have to be a budding home chef, but you will have to cook for yourself at some point.
1. Knives
- Chef's knife
- Paring knife (Read why this one's our favorite.)
- Bread knife
- Kitchen shears
2. Pots and pans
- Small and large sauté pan and small and large pot (you can buy in sets or as individuals)
- Dutch oven
- Sheet pans (2 or 3)
- Casserole pan (13" x 9")
3. Cooking prep tools
- Mixing bowls
- Microplane or box grater
- Vegetable peeler
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Colander (Collapsible is great for easy storage.)
- Cutting boards (2 or 3) (Nice to have at least one that's dedicated to raw meat.)
4. Mixing Utensils
- Tongs (2 sets)
- Wooden spoons (3 or 4)
- Whisk
- Spatulas (2-4)
5. Gadgets
6. Small Appliances
- Coffee contraption of your choice (coffee or espresso maker)
- Teakettle (Cosori makes the best electric kettle.)
- Toaster oven (or air fryer-toaster oven combo)
- Microwave (optional)
- Rice cooker (nice to have)
- Food processor (nice to have)
- Mixer (nice to have)
- Instant Pot (nice to have) (Read more about it here.)
7. Food storage
- Tupperware or other food storage containers
- Aluminum foil
- Plastic wrap
- Sandwich bags
8. Cleaning and safety needs
Dining Room
Even if you're not hosting Thanksgiving this year, you'll likely want to entertain at some point. Place settings for eight mean less frequent dishwashing, too. (At the very least, you need four.)
1. Furniture
- Dining table (In a pinch, a card table will do! Extendable dining tables are all the rage right now.)
- Chairs or bench
2. Dinnerware
- Dinner plates
- Salad plates
- Bowls
3. Flatware
4. Cups
5. Serveware
- Salad bowl and tongs
- A few nice-ish serving dishes
6. Place settings
- Placemats
- Cloth napkins (nice to have)
Broom Closet
Just the basics, for now.
2. Mop and bucket and/or Swiffer
3. Duster
4. Vacuum cleaner (or robot vacuum)
- Bleach, all purpose cleaner, vinegar, baking soda, etc.
- Sponges
- Scrubbers
- Cleaning rags
6. Paper goods
- Paper towels (Score a paper towel holder while you're at it)
- Toilet paper
Utility Drawer
Everything you need, aside from the number of your local handyman.
- Hammer and nails
- Flathead and Phillips screwdrivers and screws
- Allen wrenches
- Tape measure
2. Box cutter
3. Flashlights
4. Batteries (and battery organizer, if you're feeling fancy)
5. Scissors
6. Light bulbs
8. Spare keys
Office
Your office doesn't have to be its own room, but it should be its own space.
1. Computer
2. File box or filing cabinet
3. Power cords
4. Desk (Compact desks are great.)
5. Desk chair
6. Desk lamp
8. Wastebasket
Laundry
Whether or not you're lucky enough to have laundry in your unit.
1. Hamper or laundry basket (Ideally two: one for darks, one for lights.)
2. Iron
4. Sewing kit (Nothing fancy required.)
Bathroom
Luckily, bathrooms come equipped with the basics.
1. Towels (2 full sets)
- Bath towels
- Hand towels
- Face cloths
- Fabric or wooden bath mats (two is ideal)
2. Hand soap
5. Cleaning and safety needs
- Squeegee (for glass shower stall)
- First aid kit and medicine cabinet basics (Prescriptions, cold medicine, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, Neosporin, etc.)
- Wastebasket
- Toilet plunger and toilet brush (or a two-in-one)
- Shower and drawer organization (nice to have)
Living Room
To lounge on your own and entertain others, you need a few creature comforts.
1. Sofa
Again, it's worth investing; a decent couch can last up to 15 years.
2. An accent chair or two
3. Coffee table
Side tables, too, if you have the room.
Here's how to choose the best ones for every room in the house.
5. Area rug
6. TV
And a TV stand if yours isn't mounted.
7. Lighting
Professionals suggest layering light sources — task lighting, accent lighting, and then recessed or track lighting. Think in threes!
8. Bookshelves
... With real books (Kindle, you can stay on the nightstand.)
9. Decor (nice to have)
- A statement houseplant or two (And these hacks will help you keep them alive.)
- Art
- Throw pillows
Outdoors
A balcony! What a treat. Here's what you should buy for it.
2. Umbrella (Or some kind of shade.)
3. Portable BBQ with all the accessories
4. String lights (nice to have)
5. Herb garden and/or outdoor plants and gardening tools
A note about being on a budget: Not everything here needs to be brand-spanking-new. Scour Craigslist, hit the thrift stores, borrow and barter. It will all come together in its own time.