What You Really Need for Your First Apartment (From Bedroom to Broom Closet)

By Erin Lassner Updated June 26, 2022
Welcome to your first apartment. Now what? This comprehensive list lays out the basics along with a few luxuries — think of this as an inventory of your need-to-haves and nice-to-haves. Whether you're graduating, moving out of your family's home, or simply starting fresh, keep scrolling for a comprehensive home essentials shopping guide.

Bedroom

A good night's sleep can fix almost any problem, especially if your first adult bedroom is up to snuff.

1. Mattress

You spend one-third of your life in bed. Time to invest in a good one. You should get in the habit of cleaning it, too.

2. Sturdy bed frame

Futons need not apply. Headboard is still optional, though.

3. Nice sheets (2 sets)

Again, do not skimp. Thread count matters.

4. Pillows (2)

And then wash them every three months. Our team tested nearly 30 pillows so you don't have to.

5. Duvet or comforter

You can easily score these bedding essentials on Amazon.

6. Cozy blankets (1 or 2)

Check out our comfiest recommendations.

7. Full-length mirror

Practical and cute.

8. Nightstand

Or two, if you like symmetry.

9. Dresser

It doesn't need to cost the big bucks.

10. Table lamp

Either a desk or bedside lamp will do. (Note: bedside lamps are often sold in pairs.)

11. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

We're here with everything you need to know.

12. Window treatments

Here's why they matter.

13. Fan or air conditioning unit

First, check to see if there's central air, a window unit, or ceiling fan.

14. Area rug

There are tons of budget buys.

15. Wastebasket

Amazon has some of the best budget-friendly finds, no surprise.

16. In-closet organization (nice to have)

For your shoes, purses, and other accessories.

17. Hangers

Ones that don't come from the dry cleaner.

Kitchen

You don't have to be a budding home chef, but you will have to cook for yourself at some point.

1. Knives

2. Pots and pans

3. Cooking prep tools

4. Mixing Utensils

5. Gadgets

6. Small Appliances

7. Food storage

8. Cleaning and safety needs

Dining Room

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate
Even if you're not hosting Thanksgiving this year, you'll likely want to entertain at some point. Place settings for eight mean less frequent dishwashing, too. (At the very least, you need four.)

1. Furniture

2. Dinnerware

  • Dinner plates
  • Salad plates
  • Bowls

3. Flatware

4. Cups

5. Serveware

6. Place settings

Broom Closet

Just the basics, for now.

1. Broom and dustpan

2. Mop and bucket and/or Swiffer

3. Duster

4. Vacuum cleaner (or robot vacuum)

5. Basic cleaning supplies

6. Paper goods

Utility Drawer

Everything you need, aside from the number of your local handyman.

1. Basic tool kit

  • Hammer and nails
  • Flathead and Phillips screwdrivers and screws
  • Allen wrenches
  • Tape measure

2. Box cutter

3. Flashlights

4. Batteries (and battery organizer, if you're feeling fancy)

5. Scissors

6. Light bulbs

7. Power cords and surge protectors

8. Spare keys

Office

Your office doesn't have to be its own room, but it should be its own space.

1. Computer

2. File box or filing cabinet

3. Power cords

4. Desk (Compact desks are great.)

5. Desk chair

6. Desk lamp

7. Office supplies

8. Wastebasket

Laundry

Whether or not you're lucky enough to have laundry in your unit.

1. Hamper or laundry basket (Ideally two: one for darks, one for lights.)

2. Iron

3. Ironing board

4. Sewing kit (Nothing fancy required.)

Bathroom

Luckily, bathrooms come equipped with the basics.

1. Towels (2 full sets)

2. Hand soap

3. Toothbrush holder

4. Shower curtain and liner

5. Cleaning and safety needs

Living Room

To lounge on your own and entertain others, you need a few creature comforts.

1. Sofa

Again, it's worth investing; a decent couch can last up to 15 years.

2. An accent chair or two

Ottomans or poufs can work double-duty. Check out our top picks, below.

3. Coffee table

Side tables, too, if you have the room.

4. Window treatments

Here's how to choose the best ones for every room in the house.

5. Area rug

You can never go wrong with a jute rug. We love yellow, green, and blue rugs, too.

6. TV

And a TV stand if yours isn't mounted.

7. Lighting

Professionals suggest layering light sources — task lighting, accent lighting, and then recessed or track lighting. Think in threes!

8. Bookshelves

... With real books (Kindle, you can stay on the nightstand.)

9. Decor (nice to have)

Outdoors

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate
A balcony! What a treat. Here's what you should buy for it.

1. Café table and two chairs

2. Umbrella (Or some kind of shade.)

3. Portable BBQ with all the accessories

4. String lights (nice to have)

5. Herb garden and/or outdoor plants and gardening tools

A note about being on a budget: Not everything here needs to be brand-spanking-new. Scour Craigslist, hit the thrift stores, borrow and barter. It will all come together in its own time.

