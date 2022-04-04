The Best Bamboo Toilet Paper Brands for Planet-Friendly Living

Visit Page Image Credit: Repurpose Welcome to Healthy Home: This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.

Bamboo toilet paper is so much more than a trend — it truly is the future. Its environmental benefits are undeniable, and it's becoming more and more accessible with new brands popping up left and right. Before we jump into our favorites, let's discuss why it's even important to make this switch. We chatted with Lauren Gropper, CEO and founder of the awesome eco-friendly brand Repurpose, for all the key details.

"Humans consume 27,000 trees daily to make toilet paper [and] with so many trees being cut down to make something so short-lived, we need a sustainable alternative," she explains. And bamboo makes the perfect alternative because it's totally renewable: "It will grow back almost as quickly as it's harvested since it is essentially a grass [so] there is no deforestation factor with bamboo ... it also degrades faster and is totally non-toxic and antimicrobial."

So, what are you waiting for? From affordable picks to brands that give back, here are our nine favorite sites to shop for bamboo toilet paper.

Repurpose is the crème de la crème of eco-friendly brands. Since the woman-led business' offerings go beyond just bamboo products, you have the opportunity to buy variety packs of environmentally conscious products for the whole home and save money while doing so. You'll save 10% when you purchase The Big Four small bundle, which includes: 24 13-gallon bags, 25 3-gallon bags, four rolls of premium bamboo toilet paper, and two rolls of premium bamboo paper towels. Also, save 10% on The Big Four large bundle, which includes: 36 13-gallon bags, 50 3-gallon bags, eight rolls of premium bamboo toilet paper, and four rolls of premium bamboo paper. Plus, when you subscribe for shipments every one month, three months, or six months, you'll save an additional 10%.

Cloud Paper is a totally subscription-based brand that crushes the bamboo game. You can select between 24 rolls of two-ply ($30.99) or three-ply paper ($34.99) to be delivered every two, three, or four months. Delivery every two months is recommended for households of four or more, every three months for households of two or three people, and every four months for people who live alone. You can always customize your shipping intervals and have the ability to delay orders or cancel your subscription at any point.

3. Highest savings offered with subscription: Reel Paper Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper (24 rolls), $39.99

Reel is an affordable pick that gets even more affordable when you subscribe to deliveries every four, six, eight, 12, or 16 weeks — dropping drastically in price by 18% ( $39.99 $32.99). Plus, you'll receive free shipping with any of these five subscription plans. Each box includes 24 mega rolls of three-ply toilet paper with 300 sheets per roll.

Tushy has created a new and improved product featuring bigger rolls and drool-worthy packaging. Seriously, we want to frame the wrapping. (Would that be weird?) This beloved brand's TP is sold in boxes of 36, with the price dropping from $69 to $59 when you subscribe. The toilet paper is crafted from 100% unbleached bamboo and each roll has 300 sheets of three-ply paper.

Aside from the undeniably adorable packaging and cheeky name, Who Gives a Crap makes a truly top-tier product. And aside from the top-tier product, the brand donates a whopping 50% — yes, you read that correctly — of its profits to help build toilets and improve sanitation in the developing world. Plus, you can score $10 off your first order when you choose to subscribe.

While price per roll isn't quite the lowest on the list — although it's pretty darn close — Caboo provides a high-rated product with free Prime delivery and no need to purchase in bulk. It still rings up lower than nearly any bamboo bath tissue on the market. If you're looking for a no-frills product with convenient delivery, Caboo is your go-to.

If you're buying for a business, a large household, or you just like to be fully stocked at all times, PlantPaper is the brand to pick. You can buy in boxes of 16, 32, or 96 rolls with 10% deducted if you choose to subscribe. It's three-ply paper with 200 sheets per roll and comes in boxes that are 100% recycled, recyclable, compostable, and free of dyes and coating. In fact, the brand's entire supply chain, from manufacturing to your door, is completely plastic-free.

Bamboo toilet paper tends to feel like a luxury, but NaturEZway makes it an affordable option for everyone. While this product isn't the most highly rated and maybe doesn't boast the chicest packaging out of everything on the market, it's a great way to dip your toes into 100% bamboo toilet paper without spending the big bucks.

This may seem like a weird flex when it comes to toilet paper, but Betterway is so confident that you'll love the product that it gives a full 100-day risk-free money-back guarantee. Nearly every other brand's products are final sale, so if you're feeling at all apprehensive about jumping into the bamboo toilet paper game, this is your move.