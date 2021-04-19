5 Stylish Compost Bins on Amazon for Under $25

If you aren't already hip to the benefits of home composting, then now's the time to smarten up. Along with cutting down food waste (which can eventually end up in a landfill and produce hazardous greenhouse gasses), composting food scraps such as fruits, veggies, coffee grounds, and eggshells allows you to create nutrient-rich soil that will help your plants grow faster and stronger, and increase their water-holding capacity.
Interested in starting a compost pile at home but don't have access to an outdoor space? No worries. Pint-sized indoor compost bins are affordable and easy to come by. From sleek stainless steel styles to colorful models and more, here are the five best compost bins for under $25 that you can order with ease on Amazon.
Most Decorative
Equal parts practical and adorable, this compost bin will be sure to make a decorative statement on any kitchen counter. It comes complete with an activated charcoal filter that absorbs and traps odors — so you won't have any reason to hide it under the sink.
Best Overall
A cute compost bin that attaches to a cabinet door can be a game changer when cooking. This baby blue beauty comes with a hook and clipboard that allows it to hang from a cabinet or drawer so you can quickly dispose of compostable kitchen waste while prepping your meals.
Best Budget Buy
A little versatility can go a long way when selecting a composting system for a small kitchen. This plastic lidded caddy comes with a hook that allows it to be hung from the inside of a kitchen cabinet as well as an adhesive pad for mounting onto a wall or cupboard. And you can score it for just over $10.
Most Classic
For a simple but reliable kitchen compost bin that's suitable for everyday use, consider this contoured cutie. Designed with a rotating handle for easy transport, this compact compost pail features a removable lid that flips up for goof-proof filling and emptying.
Best Stainless Steel Model
The only thing better than a good-looking compost bin is one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Designed with an airtight lid and a replaceable activated charcoal filter for odor control, this heavy-duty stainless steel contraption can hold several days' worth of kitchen scraps and is cool enough to display in plain sight.
Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.