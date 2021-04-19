5 Stylish Compost Bins on Amazon for Under $25

If you aren't already hip to the benefits of home composting, then now's the time to smarten up. Along with cutting down food waste (which can eventually end up in a landfill and produce hazardous greenhouse gasses), composting food scraps such as fruits, veggies, coffee grounds, and eggshells allows you to create nutrient-rich soil that will help your plants grow faster and stronger, and increase their water-holding capacity.

Interested in starting a compost pile at home but don't have access to an outdoor space? No worries. Pint-sized indoor compost bins are affordable and easy to come by. From sleek stainless steel styles to colorful models and more, here are the five best compost bins for under $25 that you can order with ease on Amazon.

Most Decorative

Say hello to your new favorite kitchen accessory. This cute compost bin is easy to clean, leak-free, and fits up to a gallon of food scraps. The activated charcoal filter eliminates odor, while the handles and removable basket allow for super easy transportation. The best part? It doubles as decor.

Xbopetda 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Compost Bin

$24.99

Equal parts practical and adorable, this compost bin will be sure to make a decorative statement on any kitchen counter. It comes complete with an activated charcoal filter that absorbs and traps odors — so you won't have any reason to hide it under the sink.

Best Overall

Easily carry or hang this sleek and multi-functional compost bin. Select between blue, green, white, and black to best complement your decor. Plus, with a durable, easy-to-clean, non-toxic design, you won't have to worry about dogs sniffing their way into your bin or any unwanted odors escaping. The best part? You get all of this for under $20.

Jesintop Mountable Compost Bin

$16.99

A cute compost bin that attaches to a cabinet door can be a game changer when cooking. This baby blue beauty comes with a hook and clipboard that allows it to hang from a cabinet or drawer so you can quickly dispose of compostable kitchen waste while prepping your meals.

Best Budget Buy

Compact, sturdy, and affordable, this compost bin is an easy choice no matter your lifestyle. With a clean and simple look, it will seamlessly blend with the rest of your kitchen. Feeling a little more vibrant? Opt for the lime green or baby blue shades.

LALASTAR Mini Food Wastebasket

$11.99

A little versatility can go a long way when selecting a composting system for a small kitchen. This plastic lidded caddy comes with a hook that allows it to be hung from the inside of a kitchen cabinet as well as an adhesive pad for mounting onto a wall or cupboard. And you can score it for just over $10.

Most Classic

OXO can do no wrong. This reliable brand comes in clutch with well-made, good-looking products, and this compost bin is just that. One of Amazon's most popular bins, this Good Grips staple features a smooth interior and removable lid for easy emptying and cleaning. The odor-reducing lid and sturdy handle add even more practicality to this super affordable pick.

OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin

$20.50

For a simple but reliable kitchen compost bin that's suitable for everyday use, consider this contoured cutie. Designed with a rotating handle for easy transport, this compact compost pail features a removable lid that flips up for goof-proof filling and emptying.

Best Stainless Steel Model

Airtight and boasting an activated-charcoal filter, this stainless steel beauty works like a charm. It's also molded from one piece, making it rust- and leak-resistant. Stainless steel also looks oh so luxe in any kitchen.

EPICA Stainless Steel Compost Bin

$24.50

The only thing better than a good-looking compost bin is one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Designed with an airtight lid and a replaceable activated charcoal filter for odor control, this heavy-duty stainless steel contraption can hold several days' worth of kitchen scraps and is cool enough to display in plain sight.

