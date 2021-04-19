5 Stylish Compost Bins on Amazon for Under $25

If you aren't already hip to the benefits of home composting, then now's the time to smarten up. Along with cutting down food waste (which can eventually end up in a landfill and produce hazardous greenhouse gasses), composting food scraps such as fruits, veggies, coffee grounds, and eggshells allows you to create nutrient-rich soil that will help your plants grow faster and stronger, and increase their water-holding capacity.

Advertisement

Interested in starting a compost pile at home but don't have access to an outdoor space? No worries. Pint-sized indoor compost bins are affordable and easy to come by. From sleek stainless steel styles to colorful models and more, here are the five best compost bins for under $25 that you can order with ease on Amazon.

Most Decorative

Equal parts practical and adorable, this compost bin will be sure to make a decorative statement on any kitchen counter. It comes complete with an activated charcoal filter that absorbs and traps odors — so you won't have any reason to hide it under the sink.

Best Overall

A cute compost bin that attaches to a cabinet door can be a game changer when cooking. This baby blue beauty comes with a hook and clipboard that allows it to hang from a cabinet or drawer so you can quickly dispose of compostable kitchen waste while prepping your meals.

Best Budget Buy

A little versatility can go a long way when selecting a composting system for a small kitchen. This plastic lidded caddy comes with a hook that allows it to be hung from the inside of a kitchen cabinet as well as an adhesive pad for mounting onto a wall or cupboard. And you can score it for just over $10.

Most Classic

For a simple but reliable kitchen compost bin that's suitable for everyday use, consider this contoured cutie. Designed with a rotating handle for easy transport, this compact compost pail features a removable lid that flips up for goof-proof filling and emptying.

Best Stainless Steel Model

The only thing better than a good-looking compost bin is one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Designed with an airtight lid and a replaceable activated charcoal filter for odor control, this heavy-duty stainless steel contraption can hold several days' worth of kitchen scraps and is cool enough to display in plain sight.