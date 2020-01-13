The Best Wastebaskets on Amazon (That Are Surprisingly Cute)

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  October 2, 2021
Let's face it: Most wastebaskets aren't very fun to look at. And while some people are lucky enough to have room to stick one under a sink or in a closet, the rest of us are forced to stash our trash cans in plain sight.

Luckily, we did a little digging and discovered a few sleek and stylish trash bins you can order with ease on Amazon. Don't believe us? From a sleek, minimalist wastebasket to a gold geometric stunner, here are five trash cans on Amazon that are surprisingly easy on the eyes.

Best Overall

Sleek, small, and stylish, this wastebasket by mDesign can be tucked away in bathrooms, under the sink, dorm rooms, and more. They're easy to clean and made of shatter-resistant plastic. These wastebaskets look so good, you can even use them as storage bins.

mDesign Slim Plastic Rectangular Small Trash Can

Looking for a tiny trash bin that you won't mind showing off in your bathroom? This petite cutie comes in 23 pretty colorways and is slim enough to squeeze into any sliver of bathroom space.

Best Minimalist

This minimalist wastebasket is perfect for a simple, design-forward home. Along with its accent wood handle, it has a 2.5-gallon capacity.

Yamazaki Home 3132 Como Trash Can

The only thing better than a good-looking trash can is one that moves from room to room with ease. This simple Japanese-inspired waste bin is designed with a wooden handle so you can pick it up and move it around with you.

Best Modern

With clean lines and a matte finish, the Umbra Woodrow Wastebasket adds a modern touch to any space. It has a natural wood interior, built-in handles, painted exterior, and two-gallon capacity.

Umbra Woodrow Wastebasket

Scandinavian design lovers rejoice: We found the perfect trash can for you! Clean-lined and sophisticated, this modern wastebasket is constructed of treated wood and boasts a smooth matte finish to boot.

Best Bamboo

This compact wastebasket has the look a boho room needs with bamboo veneer and a sleek rectangular design. Since it's compact, it can fit into tight spaces in your bathroom, laundry room, office, and more.

iDesign Formbu Wood Wastebasket

Searching for a small, boho-style trash can with organic appeal? This compact wastebasket features a bamboo veneer and a rectangular design that will fit inside even the most cramped of spaces.

Best Glam

This glam wastebasket has a unique wire metal frame with a gold finish. With its 6-gallon capacity and stunning design, you're not going to want to hide this wastebasket under any office desk or under-sink cabinet.

U Brands Metal Trash Can

Prefer your trash cans with a bit of pizzazz? This eye-catching geometric wastebasket is made of gold metal wire and creates instant visual interest in any room.

