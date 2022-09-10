11 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know You Could Buy at Zara

Believe it or not, Zara has way more than clothes to add to your cart. If you dig around in the fashion brand's home section, you can find all sorts of surprising home and lifestyle finds, including carry-on luggage, mops, pet beds, luxe furniture, and even coffee makers. To help you cut back on browsing through pages on pages, we did the work for you and rounded up all the things you didn't know you could buy at Zara.

1. Furniture

Zara is stocked with high-design furniture with a mix of minimalist, Scandinavian, and midcentury modern finds, including coffee tables, accent chairs, and bedside tables.

2. Grilling Accessories

If one of the last things you thought you could buy at Zara is grilling accessories, you're not alone. The brand has hamburger wrappers, utensils, and a hamburger press so you can fire up the grill in style.

3. Pet Beds

Your cat or dog can get in on Zara's stylish home decor with modern pet beds and baskets.

4. Cleaning Supplies

While you can't find an all-purpose cleaner at Zara (yet), you can score mops, brooms, dust pans, and buckets.

5. Luggage

Both kids and adults can get chic carry-ons with Zara's small collection of travel accessories.

6. Cutlery

Upgrade your average flatware with Zara's cutlery options, including pieces with chic wood accents.

7. Outdoor Furniture

Zara has more than indoor furniture to elevate your home. The brand also has folding chairs and hammocks to deck out our patio space with.

8. Door Knobs and Hooks

Swap out ordinary wall hooks and knobs with a few of these vintage-inspired picks.

9. Kitchen Accessories

From drip coffee makers to retro scales, Zara has no shortage of stunning kitchen accessories.

10. Glassware and Dinnerware

Between colorful glassware and botanical print dinnerware, we're loving all of Zara's tabletop options.

11. Rugs

Make your space instantly more cozy with vintage-style and printed rugs at Zara.