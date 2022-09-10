11 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know You Could Buy at Zara

By Pauline Lacsamana September 10, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Believe it or not, Zara has way more than clothes to add to your cart. If you dig around in the fashion brand's home section, you can find all sorts of surprising home and lifestyle finds, including carry-on luggage, mops, pet beds, luxe furniture, and even coffee makers. To help you cut back on browsing through pages on pages, we did the work for you and rounded up all the things you didn't know you could buy at Zara.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Furniture

Zara is stocked with high-design furniture with a mix of minimalist, Scandinavian, and midcentury modern finds, including coffee tables, accent chairs, and bedside tables.

Storage Unit on Wheels, $279

See More Photos

Ash Wood and Linen Chair, $599

See More Photos

Cotton Pouf, $179.99

See More Photos

Rattan and Wood Folding Chair, $179.99

See More Photos

Beveled Wooden Table, $199

See More Photos

Small Stool, $39.99

See More Photos

Wooden Bedside Table, $279

See More Photos

2. Grilling Accessories

If one of the last things you thought you could buy at Zara is grilling accessories, you're not alone. The brand has hamburger wrappers, utensils, and a hamburger press so you can fire up the grill in style.

Advertisement

Hamburger Wrappers (set of 20), $9.90

See More Photos

Hamburger Press, $25.90

See More Photos

Barbecue Utensil Set, $39.90

See More Photos

3. Pet Beds

Your cat or dog can get in on Zara's stylish home decor with modern pet beds and baskets.

Advertisement

Pet Basket, $69.90

See More Photos

Pet Bed, $35.90-$49.90

See More Photos

Pet House Basket, $159-$199

See More Photos

4. Cleaning Supplies

While you can't find an all-purpose cleaner at Zara (yet), you can score mops, brooms, dust pans, and buckets.

Advertisement

Wooden Dust Pan and Brush Set, $35.90

See More Photos

Mop and Bucket Set, $89.99

See More Photos

Traditional Straw Broom, $49.90

See More Photos

5. Luggage

Both kids and adults can get chic carry-ons with Zara's small collection of travel accessories.

Advertisement

Rigid Carry-on Suitcase, $119

See More Photos

Carry-on Suitcase, $149

See More Photos

Kids' Travel Suitcase, $85.90

See More Photos

6. Cutlery

Upgrade your average flatware with Zara's cutlery options, including pieces with chic wood accents.

Advertisement

Thin Wood Design Flatware, $22.90

See More Photos

7. Outdoor Furniture

Zara has more than indoor furniture to elevate your home. The brand also has folding chairs and hammocks to deck out our patio space with.

Advertisement

Hanging Chair, $179.99

See More Photos

Teak Folding Chair, $199

See More Photos

Striped Hammock, $179.99

See More Photos

8. Door Knobs and Hooks

Swap out ordinary wall hooks and knobs with a few of these vintage-inspired picks.

Advertisement

Flower-Shaped Door Knobs (set of 2), $6.90

See More Photos

Vintage Hook, $22.90

See More Photos

9. Kitchen Accessories

From drip coffee makers to retro scales, Zara has no shortage of stunning kitchen accessories.

Drip Coffee Maker, $49.90

See More Photos

Silicone Food Storage Kit, $89.90

See More Photos

Retro Magnetic Timer, $22.90

See More Photos

Silicone Egg Poacher, $22.90

See More Photos

Silicone Ice Cream Molds (set of 3), $25.90

See More Photos

Retro-Style Scale, $69.90

See More Photos

10. Glassware and Dinnerware

Between colorful glassware and botanical print dinnerware, we're loving all of Zara's tabletop options.

Glass Mug, $14.90

See More Photos

Raised Line Wine Glass, $9.90

See More Photos

Dessert Plate, $10.32

See More Photos

11. Rugs

Make your space instantly more cozy with vintage-style and printed rugs at Zara.

Vintage-Effect Rug, $159-$269

See More Photos

Jute Rug, $89.99-$449

See More Photos

Block Print Rug, $49.90-$199

See More Photos
green dutch oven
30 Unexpected Items You Can Find on Sale at Wayfair
by Erin Lassner
smeg juicer
10 Unexpected Home and Lifestyle Brands to Shop at Nordstrom
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy