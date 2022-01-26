These Are the Only Wine Glasses You Need and They're Under $2

By Erin Lassner January 26, 2022
While it's actually pretty easy to find cheap wine glasses, it's ​not​ very easy to find cheap wine glasses that are also aesthetically pleasing and durable. But hold on to your hats folks, because I finally found the perfect set.

While I was doing my bi-weekly Target haul just a few months ago, I stumbled upon what very well may be my best ever purchase from this retailer. (And as you can imagine, that says a lot.) For the past year or so, I fully refused to buy wine glasses because my cat and I collaboratively broke every single one in my last set. But when I found a pack of six perfectly shaped stemless glasses for $11, I simply couldn't resist.

Made By Design Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 6), $11

First off, I love the versatility of stemless glasses. They work for all types of wine — red, white, or rosé — so you really only need one set, which is ideal if you have a limited amount of storage. This set in particular is stackable and dishwasher-safe, adding further to the convenience factor. They're 16 ounces, made entirely of glass, and are sold individually for $2 or as a set of six for $11.

Looking for another style? The brand also sells 9-ounce stemless champagne flutes and 12-ounce stemmed wine glasses for the same price. And for just a few dollars more, you can score a set of six 19-ounce stemmed glasses.

