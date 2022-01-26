These Are the Only Wine Glasses You Need and They're Under $2

While it's actually pretty easy to find cheap wine glasses, it's not very easy to find cheap wine glasses that are also aesthetically pleasing and durable. But hold on to your hats folks, because I finally found the perfect set.
While I was doing my bi-weekly Target haul just a few months ago, I stumbled upon what very well may be my best ever purchase from this retailer. (And as you can imagine, that says a lot.) For the past year or so, I fully refused to buy wine glasses because my cat and I collaboratively broke every single one in my last set. But when I found a pack of six perfectly shaped stemless glasses for $11, I simply couldn't resist.
First off, I love the versatility of stemless glasses. They work for all types of wine — red, white, or rosé — so you really only need one set, which is ideal if you have a limited amount of storage. This set in particular is stackable and dishwasher-safe, adding further to the convenience factor. They're 16 ounces, made entirely of glass, and are sold individually for $2 or as a set of six for $11.
Looking for another style? The brand also sells 9-ounce stemless champagne flutes and 12-ounce stemmed wine glasses for the same price. And for just a few dollars more, you can score a set of six 19-ounce stemmed glasses.