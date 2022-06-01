6 Flatware Sets From Amazon to Instantly Elevate Your Dining Setup

By Erin Lassner June 1, 2022
If you're searching for the perfect flatware set for your unique needs and style preferences ​and​ aren't looking to pay a fortune, then you have certainly come to the right place. It's no surprise Amazon has a massive collection of forks, spoons, and knives, but the selection can be quite overwhelming, to say the least. To save you the trouble, here are six of the best sets for color enthusiasts, vintage lovers, and classic fans alike.

Best Budget Buy

Prepare for a crowd with this insanely inexpensive flatware set. A price like this is nearly impossible to come by, especially with such top-notch quality. You can score the 48-piece set in matte black and rainbow as well.

AMAZON

Hiware 48-Piece Silverware Set with Steak Knives

$28.04

You can't go wrong with a classic and this budget buy is just that. Serve eight with this simple stainless steel set that conveniently includes steak knives.

Best Vintage-Inspired Buy

Beautiful, high-quality, and incredibly affordable, this flatware set truly has it all. Add a little vintage flair to your next family meal, dinner party, or early morning breakfast for one.

AMAZON

Annova Vintage Flatware Set

$28.99

A true favorite on the list, this charming flatware set is reminiscent of models from much higher-end designers. The pairing of ivory and stainless steel is truly timeless. This set of 20 serves four.

Best Modern Design

This stainless steel set is simple yet statement-making. The unique rounded shape is ultra-luxe and the price point is impressively low.

AMAZON

Sharecook Stainless Steel Satin Finish Flatware Set

$35.99

Set the tone with this sleek modern take on flatware. We love the matte black, but if you're not quite feeling it you can score the set in gold, rose gold, silver, blue, and a black and gold combo as well. Each set includes 20 pieces fit for four place settings.

Most Elegant Set

Bring the romance with this stunning and timeless set. It has a lovely mirror finish and is heavy in the hand, making each bite of food totally enjoyable.

AMAZON

Oneida Wordsworth Set

$49.99

Purchasing this elevated set is pretty much the most adult thing you can do. Its intricate floral detailing and premium stainless steel combine to create ultimate elegance as well as durability. This quite expensive-looking 20-piece set is intended for a party of four.

Most Eclectic Set

Spice up your tablescape when you add this unique set into the mix. It's the perfect option if you can't choose between classic silver, bold rainbow, and pretty much everything in between.

AMAZON

DSNN Colorful Silverware Set

$39.99

Get a little bit of everything when you buy this colorful set of silverware. The unique mixture of hues is perfectly juxtaposed with the simple and classic silhouette of each piece. This set of 48 is ideal for eight people.

Best Multicolor Set

Dinner just got a whole lot more exciting with the addition of this colorful combo. The vibrant set is dishwasher-safe, ultra-durable, and includes a whopping 25-year limited warranty.

AMAZON

Fiesta Rhumba Multicolor Flatware Set

$39.19

A new take on a classic style, this rainbow flatware set will certainly bring a proper dose of joy. This 20-piece set covers four place settings.

