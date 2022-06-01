6 Flatware Sets From Amazon to Instantly Elevate Your Dining Setup

If you're searching for the perfect flatware set for your unique needs and style preferences ​and​ aren't looking to pay a fortune, then you have certainly come to the right place. It's no surprise Amazon has a massive collection of forks, spoons, and knives, but the selection can be quite overwhelming, to say the least. To save you the trouble, here are six of the best sets for color enthusiasts, vintage lovers, and classic fans alike.

Best Budget Buy

You can't go wrong with a classic and this budget buy is just that. Serve eight with this simple stainless steel set that conveniently includes steak knives.

Best Vintage-Inspired Buy

A true favorite on the list, this charming flatware set is reminiscent of models from much higher-end designers. The pairing of ivory and stainless steel is truly timeless. This set of 20 serves four.

Best Modern Design

Set the tone with this sleek modern take on flatware. We love the matte black, but if you're not quite feeling it you can score the set in gold, rose gold, silver, blue, and a black and gold combo as well. Each set includes 20 pieces fit for four place settings.

Most Elegant Set

Purchasing this elevated set is pretty much the most adult thing you can do. Its intricate floral detailing and premium stainless steel combine to create ultimate elegance as well as durability. This quite expensive-looking 20-piece set is intended for a party of four.

Most Eclectic Set

Get a little bit of everything when you buy this colorful set of silverware. The unique mixture of hues is perfectly juxtaposed with the simple and classic silhouette of each piece. This set of 48 is ideal for eight people.

Best Multicolor Set

A new take on a classic style, this rainbow flatware set will certainly bring a proper dose of joy. This 20-piece set covers four place settings.