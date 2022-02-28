5 Wall Mount Paper Towel Holders on Amazon to Reduce the Kitchen Clutter

By Erin Lassner February 28, 2022
Raise your hand if kitchen countertop clutter drives you absolutely crazy. From coffee makers to salt and pepper shakers, there always seems to be a competition for which products and appliances deserve to occupy this sacred area. Enjoy one less thing duking it out for attention when you take countertop paper towel holders out of the equation. There are now so many sturdy and stylish wall mount and under cabinet holders in the game that it's almost silly to choose a traditional model, especially if you're working with a petite kitchen. Below, five of Amazon's best paper towel roll holders that will make you wonder why you ever stored these cleaning essentials the old school way.

Best Model With Additional Storage

This is as adorable as it is practical. Organize spices or display kitchen knick-knacks while offering easy access to you paper towel stash. The combination of the wood shelf and metal holder will work in nearly any style space.

BESy Floating Shelves With Towel Rack

$20.99

You're getting a whole lot of bang for your buck when you purchase this duo. The set comes with two shelves that each have removable roll holders, giving you the option to use one as a regular floating shelf if you prefer. You can also use a handle stick for hand towels as shown above. These quality pieces are crafted from radiata pine wood and dark metal for a rustic yet polished look.

Most Stylish Model

Talk about space-saving style! This vegan leather and wooden towel holder is the perfect addition to your minimalist kitchen. Only two screws are needed for mounting this shockingly inexpensive stunner.

Soul for home Paper Towel Holder Wall Mount

$14.99

Adorned with vegan leather straps and a varnished wood bar, this paper towel holder looks like it's straight out of a home decor magazine. Even with its good looks, the product is ever so practical. Both the straps and towel bar are waterproof for easy cleaning and there are only two screws needed for attachment. Plus, the brand includes screw caps to subtly hide this unwanted detail.

Best Bamboo Holder

This hearty looking towel holder is actually crafted from ultra-lightweight bamboo. All necessary hardware is included and you can easily clean the bamboo with mild soap and warm water.

Greenco Premium Bamboo Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder

$20.25

Keep it simple and classic with this compact bamboo paper towel holder. The bamboo used is actually both stronger and much lighter than regular wood, making it a great choice for hanging. Attach to your chosen surface with the wall mount and included hardware.

Best Stainless Steel Holder

Offered in four gorgeous colors, this stainless steel paper towel holder boasts a rustproof and anti-scratch finish. It includes a self-adhesive sticker, but it can also be drilled into the surface if the texture is rough.

LISM Stainless Steel Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder

$12.74

Select from four beautiful finishes: matte black, gold, rose gold, and silver. The best part? This stainless steel option comes with adhesive tape for the easiest and least permanent installation. It's always nice when there's no drilling involved, but if the surface you're attaching it to is rough, you can instead use screws to secure the holder.

Most Durable Model

If you're looking for a sturdy, lasting product, then this is your pick. It easily mounts to a wall or cabinet with three included screws, features a quick-release knob for easy roll change, and has a sleek stainless steel body. The holder also boasts a five-year warranty for even extra safety.

simplehuman Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder

$29.99

Simplehuman is a favorite brand when it comes to trash cans, sensor soap pumps, dish racks, and all that fun kitchen stuff. It's therefore no surprise the brand's stainless steel paper towel holder is a bestseller. Everything was perfectly thought through — from the easy tear spring that prevents unraveling to the quick-release knob for easy roll change.

