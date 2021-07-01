Our Place's New Mugs Keep the Pride Celebration Going

Even though Pride Month has ​technically​ come to an end — hello, July — you can support queer makers all year round. Plus, we could always use one or two more rainbow-themed decor items around the house.

Our Place has announced a special collaboration with ceramicist Viviana Matsuda, also known as @mud.witch, that's all about celebrating one's chosen family. As part of its Traditionware collection, the brand is releasing hand-painted mugs that will make your morning coffee routine even cozier.

The set of two mugs also comes with a "brunch banter" deck of cards for sparking meaningful conversations with friends. The best part: 20% of proceeds will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Pride Pantry.

You can grab your own pair of mugs for $50 on the Our Place site.