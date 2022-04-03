The Best TV Stands You Can Find on Amazon

Late night movies. Binge-worthy dramas. Relaxing reality TV shows. No matter how you watch TV, we can all admit our favorite shows have a big impact on our evenings — which is why your TV stand has to be just perfect.

You have to consider factors like the purpose of the TV stand and its location. Below, we've compiled a list of the best TV stands depending on your needs. Happy Netflix-ing!

Best for Quick Setups

Sometimes you want your TV stand to be up and working in 15 minutes. This universal TV stand fits most any size TV, from 37 inches to 70 inches, making it the go-to when you're in a pinch. It's heavy duty enough for peace of mind but has tempered glass for an unmistakable modern aesthetic. And with an adjustable height and swivel feature, you can make sure no one in the family is straining their neck to watch. Talk about comfy movie nights on the couch.

Best for Gaming

Hello modern! This LED-based TV stand makes playing video games a full experience. Beyond expert light controls, this stand is the master of storage, with lots of drawer space for games and accessories. With elegant glass, you can make this piece of furniture something you show off when everyone comes over for game night. Even if you're not a gamer, you can propel your TV moments into the future with this sleek piece. Talk about an upgrade.

Best for Movie Nights

Gone are the days of a TV stand that takes up the entire family room. This sleek piece strongly supports flat-screen TVs from 32" to 65" with heavy-duty steel that won't rust. And let's say you want to watch your movie while you cook, there are wheels, so the thriller can go where you go. Plus, with a shelf for your laptop, you can stream with ease — taking away the need for an expensive theater ticket. Install this stand with ease and call the family over.

Best For Family Time

If cozy is at the top of your list, this is the TV stand you need. With a built-in electric fireplace, you can make family movies feel even more connected. In terms of aesthetics, the sliding barn door will perfectly complement a rustic, farmhouse vibe, while the overall dimensions allow this piece to be prominent, but not overbearing. Plus, with adjustable shelves, you'll get ample storage — a must when the whole family needs storage space for games and movies.

Best for Apartment Living

If the traditional TV stand is not your look, you're going to love this minimal piece. Its stylish wood makes it perfect for modern and vintage apartments alike, while its floating design means that floor space is all yours. Easily manage your wires with cable holes to avoid tangles, and rest easy knowing durability and setup ease are top-notch when it comes to this fun piece.