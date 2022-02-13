This Natural Cleaning Hack Will Remove Stubborn Mattress Stains

Mattress stains are a common occurrence, especially if you have small kids or pets. And while tools like all-purpose cleaner or bleach can remove some stains, they aren't your only options. You can also use a combo of water, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap, according to housekeeper and TikTok user @vanesamaro91.

Amaro explained the mattress cleaning hack in a recent TikTok video. In a spray bottle, add two cups of water, one cup of hydrogen peroxide, and five drops of natural colorless dish soap. You can also add five drops of essential oil, if you'd like.

Shake the bottle to combine the ingredients, then spray the mixture on the stain. Scrub the spot with an old toothbrush, then blot it with a white towel. Continue scrubbing and blotting the stain until it's gone. That's all there is to it.

Still, it's worth noting that every mattress (and stain!) is different. Before attempting to remove the stain, use the mixture on an inconspicuous spot to ensure it doesn't discolor your mattress. Also, be sure to use dish soap ​without​ dye, as colored dish soap will leave yet another stain.

Other ways to remove stains:

If you don't have hydrogen peroxide on hand, you can also use laundry detergent. Combine one teaspoon of detergent and one cup of warm water, then apply the mixture on the stain. Scrub it into the mattress with an old toothbrush (or white towel), then let dry overnight.

Additional mattress cleaning tips:

While you're at it, freshen up your mattress with white vinegar. This common household ingredient can help remove unpleasant odors, including those caused by sweat or urine. Simply pour vinegar into a spray bottle, spritz it on your mattress, and let it dry for at least 24 hours.

Another method for reducing mattress odors is to sprinkle a layer of baking soda. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes (or overnight, if possible), then vacuum up the baking soda.