Our Place Just Released the Most Stunning Food Storage Solution

Our Place's products consistently bring the form and function of kitchenware to a new level, so it's no surprise the brand's latest launch is an elevated take on traditional food storage containers. And in classic Our Place style, the product is just as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical.

Meet the Our Place Container Collection. Inspired by conventional plastic carry-out containers, this launch offers a nontoxic, reusable, heat-resistant alternative. Store, save, reheat, and serve your leftovers in these lightweight, ultra-durable vessels.

Sold in sets of three and six, these containers are offered in teal, amber, and clear glass. And while the product comes in three different sizes — 1.5, 2.25, and 4.25 cups — the lids are universal (and stackable!).

A set of three sells for $65 and a set of six for $120, and while this may sound steep, these containers are so beautiful that you'll want them on display 24/7.