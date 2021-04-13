Our Place’s New Always Pan Hue Gives Us Major Summer Vibes

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  July 15, 2021
As if you needed another reason to love the Our Place Always Pan, the iconic piece of cookware just dropped its newest shade, Zest — and you're going to want to add it to your kitchen collection ASAP.

Joining the brand's lineup of eight gorgeous hues — Steam, Spice, Sage, Blue Salt, Char, Terra Cotta, Heat, and Lavender — Zest is a vibrant yellow that'll add the pop of color your kitchen needs this season. According to the brand, Zest is inspired by "golden hour, just-picked citrus, and the foods of high summer." And after checking out the new shade ourselves, we can confirm it's a total eye-catcher.

On top of being available in stunning colors, the Always Pan is multifunctional and can be used in place of your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not to mention, it's lightweight and made of non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating.

With Our Place's track record for selling out, this new color launch is one you don't want to miss.

Buy it now: Always Pan in Zest, $145

