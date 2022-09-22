Caraway’s Most Highly-Requested Cookware Is Officially Here

Caraway has become a cookware essential in many design-forward kitchens, and today, it launched mini versions of its bestsellers that prove that good things come in small packages.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

After many requests from Caraway fans, the brand has officially welcomed an 8-inch Mini Fry Pan ($85) and a 1.75-quart Mini Sauce Pan ($105) to its collection. Made from the same PTFE-free, ceramic-based non-stick coating as the originals, these minis are easy to clean and perfect for everything from housewarming gifts to college dorms and apartments.

Advertisement

And if you're not sold on the compact, functional, and totally adorable designs, they're also available in the same six hues as the regular Fry Pan and Sauce Pan, so you can stick to the same color scheme as your Caraway cookware collection or mix and match. Either way, these new minis are a must for any home chef.

Shop the Caraway Mini Fry Pan and Mini Sauce Pan