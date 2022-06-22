Our Place's New Ovenware Features Pieces You'll Actually Want to Display

If you love your Always Pan, you're going to want to make room in your kitchen for Our Place's newest launch. Moving from the stove to the oven, the brand just launched its very first five-piece Ovenware Set in five of Our Place's signature colors.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

For $195, you can get the entire set, which includes:

Oven Pan: This works as both a stovetop griddle and oven roasting pan. It's large enough for family meals, but can also be used to bake beautiful cakes.

Oven Mat: A reusable mat with one-inch squares in a trendy checkerboard pattern that helps you measure out baked goods. It also fits perfectly inside the Oven Pan. Say goodbye to parchment paper!

Bakers: Includes the Main Bake, Side Bake, and Tiny Bake for baking and cooking dishes of all sizes. They also nest into the oven pan, allowing you to save on space.

Advertisement

Available in the colors spice, blue salt, steam, sage, and char, this set is ideal for anyone who spends a significant amount of time in the kitchen. We also love that its clean, chic design makes the entire set perfect for display.

You can shop the entire set here.