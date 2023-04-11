Our Place Launched a New and Improved Version of the Always Pan

April 11, 2023
We all have our go-to cookware, and for many, it's been the Our Place Always Pan. But years after its initial launch in 2019 (and being a consistent brand best-seller), the Always Pan is getting a makeover that will secure its top spot as an essential in kitchens everywhere.

The Always Pan 2.0 is a new and improved version of the original with the same sleek design, eye-catching colorways, and multifunctionality, but with a handful of upgrades.

For starters, the Always Pan 2.0 features Thermakind, a 100% toxin-free, nonstick ceramic coating designed to last 50% longer than others. It's made from an "ultra-conductive" aluminum core made from post-consumer waste and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And last but not least, it beats its predecessor with a 10-in-1 multifunctional design compared to the original's 8-in-1. Just like the original, the new pan comes with a few extra accessories, including a steam-release lid, nesting beechwood spatula, steamer basket, and colander.

The Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is available online for $150 in Spice, Steam, Char, Sage, Lavender, or Blue Salt.

