Ina Garten Has Kicked off Baking Season With Ready-to-Bake Cookie Dough

As the air begins to get chillier, the leaves start to change colors, and the fireplace sounds more and more enticing, that can only mean one thing: baking season is underway. And what better way to ring in the season than with freshly baked cookies?

This year, you can stow away the Tollhouse and the Pillsbury because Goldbelly has partnered with TV personality, author, and cooking icon, Ina Garten for a delicious cookie collab. If your tastebuds have ever dreamed of savoring one of Garten's concoctions, look no further than her Bake-at-Home Cookie Dough.

The dough is available in three flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Chocolate White Chocolate Chunk, and Oatmeal Raisin. Just pop them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for between 10 to 12 minutes and you'll have cookies as heavenly as Garten's — with minimal effort on your part.

The cookies come in three packs of a dozen dough balls each (for a total of 36), and you can mix and match flavors of your choosing. They will be delivered right to your door frozen (on dry ice) and can stay safely in the freezer for up to four months or in the refrigerator for about a week. You may want to move the dough from the freezer to the fridge before you bake for less cook time.

You can grab 36 cookies for $99.95 straight from the Goldbelly website. While the price is a bit steep for many of us, these baked goods really are the next best thing to having Garten right in your kitchen.