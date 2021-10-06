9 Halloween Desserts You Can Order Online if You're Not Into Baking

If baking is your passion, we have plenty of recipes for you to peruse — from Halloween treats to comforting autumn eats. However, even if you're not into baking, there are of course ways for you to get your hands on some impressive All Hallows' Eve desserts. No matter where you live in the U.S., online food marketplace Goldbelly will ship you a selection of spellbinding sweets.

Including gluten-free and vegan options, here are some of our favorite Goldbelly Halloween dessert offerings.

These pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies come with orange and dark purple icing so that you can decorate them to your heart's content.

This elegant spiderweb cake features layers of creamy white chocolate mousse, rich chocolate mousse, and white cake. On top, you also have a delectable layer of chocolate ganache.

This cake jar assortment includes the following flavors: Halloween Cake Batter, Halloween White Chocolate, and Halloween Chocolate Pumpkin Cheesecake. We want to sink our vampire teeth in immediately.

"Pan de Muerto is a delicious sweet bread prepared in the days and weeks leading up to the Día de Muerto celebrations, perhaps the most celebrated and important holiday in Mexico," reads the product description. "These festivities celebrate the life of loved ones that have passed away."

This pack of enchanting cupcakes includes chocolate cake with vanilla frosting, vanilla cake with vanilla frosting, and carrot cake with vanilla frosting. Plus, the characters are almost too cute to eat! Almost.

This batty creation is a four-layer chocolate cake filled with white buttercream. As for the decorations, they are spine-chilling in the best way.

This Halloween sprinkled shortbread is topped with pumpkin spice buttercream, edible glitter, sprinkles, and pumpkin candy mellow cremes. And we're drooling.

Amidst these spooky cookies, you can expect to find a quadruple chocolate cookie, a vanilla bean butter cookie, a red velvet cookie, and a peanut butter chocolate chip cookie. Of course, these treats will be topped with candy and sprinkles galore.

These four chocolate cupcakes and four golden butter cupcakes are decorated with the most beautiful buttercream Halloween bouquets we've ever seen.