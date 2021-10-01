9 Recipes for Halloween Treats That Are So Delicious, It’s Scary

Now that spooky season is finally here, it's time to start thinking about Halloween treats. And while you can just grab a bag of candy or cookies and call it a day, there's something special about making treats from scratch. This is especially true if you're planning to spend Halloween at home and are looking for a fun (and tasty) activity.

If you need some inspiration, let the following Halloween treat recipes be your guide. From homemade candy to baked goods, these sweets will be sure to hit the spot.

1. Lifestyle of a Foodie Frozen Banana Ghosts

For a healthy no-bake Halloween treat, make these delicious frozen banana ghosts. The recipe calls for bananas, vanilla yogurt, and mini chocolate chips — that's it! You can even make these "boonanas" vegan by using plant-based yogurt.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Vegan Richa Soft Pumpkin Ginger Snaps

Thanks to pumpkin puree and a gingerbread spice blend, these soft pumpkin ginger snaps taste just like fall. Pack the cookies in individual bags for tasty party favors or serve them alongside your favorite Halloween candies.

Get the full recipe here.

3. A Cozy Kitchen Spooky Mummy Pumpkin Pop Tarts

This Halloween, treat your guests to homemade pumpkin pop tarts that look like adorable mummies. Just don't forget the edible eyeballs, which you can find in the baking section of most craft stores.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Sweet Potato Soul Halloween Sweet Potato Pumpkin Donuts

Sweet potato and pumpkin come together in these scary cute vegan donuts. The recipe even features homemade icing decorations, which are also vegan. Short on time? You can always decorate the donuts with Halloween sprinkles instead. Either way, they'll be delicious.

Get the full recipe here.

5. The Woks of Life Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling

Okay, how cute are these pumpkin mochi? Not only are they totally photo-worthy, but they're stuffed with pumpkin too. It really doesn't get any more festive than this.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Jessica in the Kitchen Salted Caramel Chocolate Cups

With just four ingredients, you can make your very own chocolate cups from scratch. These no-bake treats are also vegan and gluten-free, making them ideal for various dietary restrictions.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Cook With Manali No-Bake Oreo Cheesecake Parfait

These Halloween cheesecake parfaits look as good as they taste. They also make for the perfect make-ahead treat, as they need to chill in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Sweet Potato Soul Halloween Raw Chocolate Matcha Cupcakes

Matcha fans, this one's for you. Featuring a three-ingredient matcha icing, these raw chocolate cupcakes are deliciously spooky and fun. They also take only 30 minutes to make and require zero time in the oven.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Purely Kaylie Vegan Snickers Bars

For another take on homemade candy, try making these vegan Snickers bars. The recipe calls for wholesome ingredients like oats, dates, peanut butter, and maca powder. Or, if you want to mix things up, substitute the peanut butter with almond or cashew butter instead.

Get the full recipe here.