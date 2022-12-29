Instant Pot vs. Ninja Foodi: Your Guide to the Two Most Beloved Pressure Cookers

If you've been searching for the perfect pressure cooker to add to your kitchen, you might already be debating whether an Instant Pot or a Ninja Foodi is better. While both can help you create your culinary masterpieces, there are a few factors to consider before making your decision. From the range of sizes to the various settings, we've put together an extensive breakdown to help you choose the one that's best for you. Read on to learn the differences between these two cuisine game-changers.

At a Glance

Instant Pot Occasionally released in various colors and themes; custom wraps are available

Comes in three sizes: 3 quarts, 6 quarts, and 8 quarts

Up to 13-in-1 features

Only a select few Instant Pots include an air fryer lid attachment

Has options for less than $100 Ninja Foodi Mostly available in silver or gray

Comes in four sizes: 5 quarts, 6.5 quarts, 8 quarts, and 8.5 quarts

Up to 14-in-1 features

Most models include an air fryer lid or cook and crisp plate

Starts at $119

Colors

When it comes to colors, Instant Pot occasionally releases various colors and themes, while the Ninja Foodi is mostly available in silver or gray. If you're looking for an option that's more personalized, Instant Pot has had its products designed with Star Wars characters, Mickey Mouse, and colors like teal and red. You can also decorate your Instant Pot with custom wraps available on Etsy that range from floral themes to farmhouse-inspired prints.

Size

The Ninja Foodi and Instant Pot have rather similar size options; however, the former has a bit more variety. The Instant Pot is available in 3 quarts, 6 quarts, and 8 quarts, while the Ninja Foodi models are 5 quarts, 6.5 quarts, 8 quarts, and 8.5 quarts. The Instant Pot is great for someone who's looking for a smaller option that's suitable for one person.

Variety

Instant Pot's pressure cookers range from having seven to 13 settings, while the Ninja Foodi goes up to 14. The two have a lot of settings in common, like cooking rice, slow cooking, pressure cooking, steaming, and warming. However, some Ninja Foodi models have a special technique using SteamCrisp technology where you can steam and crisp your food at the same time for a speedy and delicious result. Additionally, the pricier models have three layers, allowing you to cook three dishes simultaneously.

Cleanup and Accessories

Both the Instant Pot and Ninja Foodi have interior components that can mostly be washed in the dishwasher. The biggest difference between the two is the air frying capability. For the Instant Pot, there are a select few models that have a lid attachment that is included with the pressure cooker, while most Ninja Foodi products are able to air fry with either its SmartLid or nonstick cook and crisp plate, which is usually included.

There are also a variety of Ninja Foodi accessories you can buy separately, including a larger multipurpose pan, dehydrator stand, and Foodi silicone mitts. Similarly, there is a wide array of Instant Pot accessories ranging from a ceramic inner cooking pot to yogurt cups.

Price

Instant Pot and Ninja Foodi have models with similar price tags; however, Instant Pot has options that are more budget-friendly. One of the brand's most affordable options is its 7-in-1 3-quart model, which costs $79.99. The most advanced option rings up at $229.95. The Ninja Foodi, on the other hand, is a bit pricier and usually ranges from $119 to $349.99, but it can definitely be worth the splurge.

