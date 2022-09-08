KitchenAid Just Launched a New Stand Mixer in a Trending Color

KitchenAid is one of the most respected and trusted brands out there when it comes to countertop appliances — and for good reason. We were obsessed with its 2022 Color of the Year, but now the kitchenware brand has added a new product to its repertoire that leans into a current color trend in the home space.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Blossom is the latest addition to KitchenAid's Design Series Stand Mixers. While functional as an appliance, the mixer incorporates art with its color, finish, and materials.

According to a press release, the soft green and botanical accents come inspired by herbs and edible flowers that are currently influencing both the cooking and baking space. Plus, the copper bowl develops a patina with use — a brown film on the surface of metals that comes from oxidation over time, illustrating your growth in the kitchen.

Advertisement

"The more makers create, the more they thrive," said Dan Valenti, Vice President and General Manager, KitchenAid Small Appliances in a press release. "We wanted to design a Stand Mixer that would reflect makers' unique journey over time — with the tool that grew along with them."

The Design Series Blossom Stand Mixer is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com beginning today for $699.99. You can also snag one of these at any Williams Sonoma location — and trust us, you'll want to.