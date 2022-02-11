We're Heart-Eyed Over KitchenAid's 2022 Color of the Year

Sure, the right tools can make your baking or cooking process easier. But there's something to be said about kitchen essentials that are both practical ​and​ easy on the eyes. Think of your cook space as another opportunity to play with color. What palette inspires you? What colors encourage you to play with new recipes?

Here's some inspo: KitchenAid released its 2022 Color of the Year and it's a lovely purple-red hue called Beetroot.

"This energizing and uplifting hue invites adventurous cooks of all skill levels to make every day more vibrant by feeding their insatiable appetite for new experiences in the kitchen and beyond," Carley Smith, senior marketing manager for KitchenAid, said in a press release.

Choosing a COTY just makes shopping kitchen appliances that much more fun. Beetroot is currently available as a color for the Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and the K400 Blender With Glass Jar.

The brand explains that Beetroot is "a rich magenta tone reflects the vibrancy found in making the most of everyday moments." So the next time you do some baking, you can make the process a little more colorful.

To take the color celebration a step further, KitchenAid partnered with Chicago-based Stan's Donuts and Coffee to offer a beetroot donut. They're available in select stores and will also be listed on Goldbelly for orders nationwide.

Will deep purple kitchen ware become a thing this year? We're always for mixing things up (pun fully intended) so we're excited to see what colors emerge during future trends.