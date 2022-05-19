Caraway’s New Bakeware Colors Will Have You Ready for Summer

Caraway has cemented its status as the internet's favorite kitchenware brand with non-toxic, high-quality cookware and bakeware in show-stopping colors. In the age of letting your camera eat first, they've created cookware destined to get snapped.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

And, starting this week, you can officially add two new colors to your kitchen with the release of the uber-popular bakeware collection in Sage and Marigold. The soft green and vibrant yellow are the perfect way to bring your kitchen into summer (while of course upgrading your baking essentials).

Caraway offers two bakeware sets, a full set with 11 pieces, and a half set that includes five pieces, both of which help to bring your favorite recipes — cookies, cakes, and even loaves — to life. Additionally, if you're just looking to replace an old baking tin or add a new pop of color to your already existing collection, you can buy your favorite pieces á la carte. Mix, match, and get baking with Caraway's newest bakeware drop.

Advertisement

Shop the newest bakeware colors now, before they sell out.