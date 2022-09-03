This New Fall Item at Aldi Is a Pasta Lover's Dream

Fall has arrived at cult-favorite grocery store Aldi, which means its shelves are lined with autumnal flavors among our favorite dessert hummus, plant-based breakfasts, and frozen pizza.

And now, one of our most treasured products, the Pumpkin & Butternut Squash Pasta Sauce, is back on the shelves. Aldi itself posted about it on Instagram, as well as fan Instagram pages like @aldifavoritefinds, and commenters were quick to proclaim their excitement — and how much they've already purchased.

"So far got 8. Thinking of getting more, haha," wrote @lindsay.m.trumble.

"I bought a case! LOVE this sauce!" said @pamcrawford59.

Users were also quick to share some of their favorite uses for the sauce, which also comes in a spicy variety: Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce.

"I made it with zucchini noodles and shrimp! Fantastic!" wrote @beckydurdak.

"I love both of these! Love it with spaghetti squash, zucchini, chicken, and a little parmesan!" wrote @mackenna.sorg.

But these pasta sauces are not all that's exciting Aldi fans. The store has also stocked Pumpkin Cheesecake Drizzled Caramel Corn, sparkling apple cider, and Pumpkin Spice Creme Filled Wafer Rolls, to name just a few of the fall launches.

As for the pasta sauces, they appear to be retailing for $3.49 per jar, according to @aldifavoritefind's Instagram post. If you needed a sign to hit up your local Aldi, this is it.