Aldi's New Breakfast Item Is a Plant-Based Dream

If you thought you had to give up your favorite meat combos after going vegetarian (or vegan), think again. There are so many delicious plant-based recipes to help you cut down on your consumption of animal products that you've likely already forgotten what steak tastes like, and with this new Aldi item, you can experience one of your favorite comfort foods — without the meat.

As one of their newest breakfast products, the grocery chain has stocked its freezer section with Earth Grown's Plant-Based Chik'n & Waffle Sandwich. The pack of two is listed as only $4.99, but prices may vary at your local Aldi. Just a couple minutes in a toaster oven (or even an air fryer) and you'll have a vegan version of one of the greatest soul food staples. And even better, the sandwich packs 16 grams of protein in just one serving.

Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds shared the new product with a series of some of the other new breakfast items like hash brown sticks and Brekki overnight oats. Other users were excited about all the new breakfast choices to say the least, and took to the comments to express their excitement — and we don't blame them.

If you're making the trip over to Aldi to stock up on some plant-based fare, you may want to add these items to your cart, too: