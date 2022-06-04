Aldi's New Non-Dairy Cheeses Will Elevate Your Vegan Meals

If non-dairy cheese is a staple in your kitchen, you might want to visit Aldi as soon as possible. The grocery store recently released five — yes, five — new vegan cheeses, and honestly, they sound pretty grate. (Sorry, we had to.)

Cheese puns aside, the dairy-free products do seem awesome. According to a post by Instagram user @theamazingaldi, there are three varieties in tubs: feta-style crumbles, blue cheese-style crumbles, and Parmesan-style shreds. Each container costs $3.49.

There are also two varieties packaged in resealable bags: vegan cheddar and mozzarella shreds. Both bags are available for $3.59 each. These prices are relatively affordable, especially in comparison to most popular brands of dairy-free cheeses.

But here's the real question: How do they taste? "I'm dairy free and these are the best vegan cheeses I've ever had," commented one shopper on Instagram. "They melt and are so good." Another person called out the feta cheese, also noting that it melted really well.

If you'd like to try the new non-dairy cheeses, be sure to visit Aldi soon. They're available in the refrigerated section for a limited time. You can use the brand's store locator tool to find the closest Aldi store near you.

Other new products at Aldi:

According to Aldi's official Instagram page, the retailer is now offering dark chocolate-covered espresso beans, which we'll definitely be picking up. We're dreaming of enjoying the beans on top of vanilla coconut-based ice cream. Yum!

If you eat seafood, you'll be glad to know that Aldi is also offering everything bagel cold smoked salmon. The product costs just $3.99 and would taste amazing with crackers or in sandwiches.

Finally, Aldi recently released chocolate-covered frozen bananas from the brand Diana's. The frozen treats, which are on sticks, are available in peanut butter cup and salted caramel flavors.