Aldi Shoppers Are Stoked About This New Boba Drink

When you've got a craving for bubble tea, Aldi probably isn't the first place that comes to mind. But thanks to news from @aldi.mademedoit on Instagram, that's all about to change. According to the user, Aldi is now offering frozen instant boba tea — and shoppers are ​super​ excited.

The product is by Boba Bam, a popular brand that specializes in authentic Taiwanese instant boba. One box contains four packets of instant brown sugar boba mix, which you microwave for 60 seconds in a cup. Next, you add the beverage of your choice (such as coconut milk) along with ice. And just like that, you have bubble tea.

The instant boba mix is also vegan and free of caffeine, nuts, and gluten, so it's ideal for a wide range of dietary needs. This also makes it extremely versatile, as you can customize the drink based on your preferences or what you have on hand.

For example, if you're craving a fruity beverage, you can mix the instant boba with store-bought or homemade fruit juice. Need a caffeinated pick-me-up? Enjoy it with matcha or coffee. You can also mix it with steeped teas, like green or black tea, and add your favorite milk.

Unsurprisingly, Aldi fans are loving the product. "This is really good!" commented one user on Instagram. "My [favorite] treat from Aldi," shared another person. "I got four packs [and] went back for more yesterday, but they were sold out. I wish Aldi carried these all the time."

That said, if you're interested in buying the product from Aldi, you'll to visit your nearest store ASAP.

Where else can you buy Boba Bam Instant Boba?

Boba Bam's instant boba is also available at Sam's Club and Costco. However, the retailer offers the item in packs of 12. If you're looking for a more freezer-friendly size — or if you just want to test the product — the smaller 4-packs at Aldi might be the way to go.