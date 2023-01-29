This New Trader Joe's Pizza Has a Dill-icious Unexpected Topping

Trader Joe's is constantly rolling out new and unique products, like the recent ketchup-flavored seasoning and half-dipped ice cream sandwich bars. However, the grocery chain knows its fans, and the people love their pickles. With the success of former delicious dill-flavored items from chips to hummus and falafel, its no surprise Trader Joe's is adding more pickle products to its queue(cumber).

The newest addition to the frozen aisle is the Meatless Cheeseburger Pizza, topped with cheddar cheese, plant-based burger style crumbles, burger sauce, and an array of sweet pickles over a bed of tomato sauce. Following the instructions of a classic frozen pizza, just bake for about 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Influencer @traderjoeslist, has many questions about the new item, but claims to approve of pickles on pizza, as do many of their followers. In a later video, the creator rounds up a few willing taste testers to sample the pie and they were blown away.

"Oh my god, it's so good," said Simon Lee in the clip. They thought it was even better after dipping it in some ketchup — but this remains up for debate.

A few commenters remain hesitant due to the processed fake meat and the high amount of sodium, but hey, we don't eat pizza for our health. If you're in the mood to treat yourself in moderation, pizza is certainly one way to go, and this one is retailing for only $5.99 per pie. Relish the moment!