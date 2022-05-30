Aldi Fans Are Going Bananas Over This New Frozen Treat

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages

'Tis the season for frozen treats! And luckily, thanks to retailers like Aldi, stocking up on such desserts has never been easier. According to Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit, the popular grocery store is now selling chocolate-covered frozen bananas, just in time for summer.

The treats are Diana's Banana Babies, which are essentially frozen banana halves on wooden sticks. Each banana half is coated in a layer of goodness — peanut butter or salted caramel — then dipped in a layer of chocolate. Both varieties are gluten-free.

If you're unfamiliar with Diana's, it's a brand that specializes in frozen banana snacks. This includes Bites, which are chocolate-covered banana slices, as well as several varieties of Banana Babies. (However, only the peanut butter cup and salted caramel versions are available at Aldi.)

As you can imagine, Aldi shoppers are swooning over the chocolatey treats. "Got the peanut butter ones! [I] might have to go back for the salted caramel," shared one user on Instagram. "These look so good!!" commented another person.

According to the Aldi website, one package of Diana's Banana Babies contains five individually-wrapped banana halves and costs $4.49 each. You can find the product in the frozen section of your local Aldi.

Where else can you buy Diana's Banana Babies?

If you don't live near an Aldi, you'll be glad to know that the treat is available at other retailers. The Diana's website has an item locator tool on its "Where to Buy" page.

How to make chocolate-covered bananas at home:

It's worth noting that the chocolate used in Diana's Banana Babies contain milk, save for the dark chocolate version. That said, if you're intolerant or allergic to dairy, you might consider recreating the snack at home.

Try this recipe for frozen banana pops by Sweet Cayenne. But before dipping the bananas into melted chocolate, coat them in nut butter or salted caramel first. Yum!