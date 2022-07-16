Aldi's New Kettle Chips Come in Unexpected Flavors

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

From rose-shaped frozen desserts to sandwich-style dips, the products at Aldi are known for being deliciously unique. So, when we discovered that the retailer released kettle chips in unexpected flavors, you can be sure that we added both items to our grocery list.

According the Aldi website, the beloved supermarket is now offering tzatziki-flavored krinkle cut kettle chips. There's no word yet on how they taste, but we have a feeling they'll be amazing. Aldi also released a rosemary feta version, which sounds just as tasty.

Both products are available in 8-ounce bags and cost $1.99 each. And while the chips probably taste great on their own, we can't help but dream about pairing them with tasty dips. Yum!

Other new products at Aldi:

It appears Aldi is all about the Greek-inspired food right now. In addition to the flavored krinkle cut kettle chips, the retailer is also offering Greek spanakopita in the frozen section.

Aldi has also added three new non-dairy ice cream flavors to its freezers. The products are coconut-based and come in chocolate peanut butter, raspberry cheesecake, and mint chocolate chip.

How to make Aldi's kettle chips at home:

If you don't live near an Alid, you can recreate the kettle chip flavors in the comfort of your own kitchen. You'll need a simple kettle chip recipe, like this one by Pear Tree Kitchen.

To make the rosemary and feta version, you'll need to season the chips with sea salt and fresh or dried rosemary. Once the chips are ready, sprinkle crumbled feta on top, and dig in.

To make the tzatziki version, use sea salt, garlic powder, and fresh or dried dill. You can even add dried cucumber powder, if you're lucky enough to find it. Alternatively, you could simply make plain kettle chips and enjoy it with homemade tzatziki dip!