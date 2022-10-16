Aldi Has Seven New Fall Soups Just in Time for Cozy Season

Soup season is here! There's nothing better than curling up on a chilly day with a warm bowl, and we especially love the convenience of a ready-made soup for on-the-go lunches or for dinner at home. And lucky for us, according to Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds, Aldi has dropped not one, not two, but ‌seven‌ fall soups.

These soups come in 24-ounce jars and flavors include carrot coconut bisque, pumpkin maple bisque, butternut squash, roasted red pepper and tomato, hearty vegetable, southwest style tomato and black bean, and tomato Parmesan bisque.

Needless to say, the wide variety of flavors means there's a soup for everyone to fulfill all of their comfort food dreams this fall. The creator notes they found some flavors in the AldiFinds aisle and others in the soup section, so be sure to check both at your local Aldi.

The comment section is a flurry of excitement, with pumpkin maple and tomato Parmesan as clear favorites. "The pumpkin maple one is to DIE FOR," one user shared, while another wrote, "Tomato Parmesan is absolutely delicious!"

A commenter also shared that the pumpkin maple was a perfect pairing with grilled cheese, which sounds delightful, especially as the weather continues to cool down. Like all seasonal products, these soups won't be on Aldi's shelves for long, so be sure to pick up a jar or two (or seven) while they last.

Other seasonal Aldi finds:

While you're browsing all the seasonal goodies, be sure to check out the adorable spooky cheeses and pumpkin-shaped pizza Aldi is now offering (perfect for a Halloween party!), and don't sleep on the home goods section. There are fall candles that are being sold at a steal, plus there may even be some holiday candles already in stock.