Aldi's New Spooky Cheeses and Pizzas Are Halloween Dinner Essentials

As a discount grocery store, Aldi is probably the last place most people would associate with unique gourmet cheeses. But as any loyal Aldi shopper knows, the retailer is a goldmine for exclusive eats. Its most recent Halloween drop of seasonal cheeses and pizzas is proof.

According to Instagram user @theamazingaldi, the cheeses include two Transylvanian hard cheeses in classic and red wine flavors. (The latter is actually soaked in red wine, which sounds delicious.) Both variations cost just $3.99 per piece.

There's also a trio of adorable Halloween-shaped cheeses: Freaky Franken Sage Derby (a mild derby cheese with dried sage), Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar (an aged cheese), and Scary Pumpkin Spice (a Wensleydale cheese with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg). Each item is priced at $4.29 and would be perfect for a Halloween cheese board.

But wait, there's more! On Instagram, user @aldiforpresident shared two Halloween pizzas from the brand Mama Cozzi's, priced at $5.49 each. The pumpkin-shaped pizza consists of "a crispy crust topped with a marinara sauce, cheddar cheese, a creamy cheese sauce smile, and mozzarella eyes." Meanwhile, the ghost-shaped pizza is "topped with mozzarella cheese, olive eyes, and marinara sauce mouth."

Needless to say, Aldi has your Halloween dinner sorted.

Just be sure to visit your local store sooner rather than later. Like all of Aldi's seasonal goodies, the Halloween cheeses and pizzas are available for a limited time. You can find the nearest Aldi using the brand's store locator tool right here.

Other fall Aldi products to try:

According to Instagram user @adventuresinaldi, the retailer is also offering yogurt-covered pretzels in pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon flavors. (Both items work well in a Halloween cheese board, BTW.)

If savory foods are more your style, be sure to check out the soup section. As noted by @aldifavoritefinds on Instagram, Aldi is offering a variety of seasonal soups like carrot coconut bisque, pumpkin maple bisque, butternut squash soup, and tomato Parmesan bisque.