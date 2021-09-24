Any type of festivity can only be made ​more​ joyful with the addition of a charcuterie board. There's something irresistible about snacking on an assortment of finger foods. Maybe it's the fact that you can try a little bit of everything. Or the fact that they're often lovely just on a visual level.

But did you know people have been dreaming up all sorts of variations on the standard board? FYI: Candy charcuterie boards are totally a thing.

Check out a few ideas we bookmarked recently for some inspiration.

1. Spooky Snacking

This delightful creation by Bautti Charcuterie LLC makes full use of color. The clever board includes pretzels, sour gummy worms, licorice, and, of course, candy corn.

2. Simple and Sweet

Peony Socials & Co. shows us how to mix sweet and sour in this pastel-hued creation. Bonus points for the macarons topping it all.

3. Orange Celebration

Berry Rabago put together this eye-catching skull arrangement that would fit right into any spooky celebration. The selection includes Skittles, gummies, and jelly beans.

4. Full Rainbow

This joyful creation by Eye Candy Boards would immediately add a burst of brightness to any snack table. We also love the "fruit" bites.

5. Summer Hues

All Aboard Candy created this board to pay homage to the beach. We love the idea of finding candy in colors that bring summer days to mind.