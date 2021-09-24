Any type of festivity can only be made more joyful with the addition of a charcuterie board. There's something irresistible about snacking on an assortment of finger foods. Maybe it's the fact that you can try a little bit of everything. Or the fact that they're often lovely just on a visual level.
But did you know people have been dreaming up all sorts of variations on the standard board? FYI: Candy charcuterie boards are totally a thing.
Check out a few ideas we bookmarked recently for some inspiration.
1. Spooky Snacking
This delightful creation by Bautti Charcuterie LLC makes full use of color. The clever board includes pretzels, sour gummy worms, licorice, and, of course, candy corn.
2. Simple and Sweet
Peony Socials & Co. shows us how to mix sweet and sour in this pastel-hued creation. Bonus points for the macarons topping it all.
3. Orange Celebration
Berry Rabago put together this eye-catching skull arrangement that would fit right into any spooky celebration. The selection includes Skittles, gummies, and jelly beans.
4. Full Rainbow
This joyful creation by Eye Candy Boards would immediately add a burst of brightness to any snack table. We also love the "fruit" bites.
5. Summer Hues
All Aboard Candy created this board to pay homage to the beach. We love the idea of finding candy in colors that bring summer days to mind.
Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.