9 Snacking Cake Recipes That Will Make You Cry Tiers of Joy

What do you call a cake that you make simply because you're craving a baked good and perhaps a bit of icing? A snacking cake, snack cake, or even a counter cake, of course. While there is some debate about what this cake should be called, the sentiment remains the same: It's a cake purely for snacking on and not for a particular occasion.

If you, too, like the idea of a snacking cake for when you need a pick-me-up, check out the following recipes. Some include icing, while others feature more simple glazes or toppings for when you want your snacking cake ASAP.

1. A Cozy Kitchen's Peach Cocoa Nib Walnut Streusel Snacking Cake

This peachy cake comes complete with a streusel topping and simple glaze. Plus, it takes only one hour to make.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Cloudy Kitchen's Vanilla Malt Snack Cake

This one-bowl vanilla snack cake contains malt powder for extra flavor and is topped with a chocolate frosting you won't be able to resist. And don't forget the sprinkles!

Get the full recipe here.

3. Mike Bakes NYC's Chocolate Peanut Butter Snack Cake

This chocolate-peanut butter delight comes straight from Yossy Arefi, author of ​Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings​. It can be covered at room temperature for up to three days of snacking.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Two Sugar Bugs' Pumpkin Snack Cake

This moist 45-minute pumpkin snack cake is a perfect seasonal treat, especially since it's topped with cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Cook Sleep Read's Confetti Snack Cake

You can never go wrong with any kind of confetti cake, but we're especially partial to that of the snacking variety. Just looking at this photo is making us drool.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Hummingbird High's Chocolate Strawberry Snack Cake

This chocolate strawberry snack cake takes only 30 minutes to bake and includes a sweet strawberry cream cheese frosting on top. This treat would also make for a perfect Valentine's Day surprise for a loved one.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Wandering Chickpea's Vegan Oatmeal Banana Snack Cake

This vegan cake acts as the perfect way to use up ripe bananas and comes topped with a chocolate ganache that is also vegan.

Get the full recipe here.

8. A Girl Defloured's Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Snack Cake

This gluten-free snack cake is packed with cocoa and coffee, topped with a vanilla buttercream, and finished off with chocolate chips.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Jessie Sheehan Bakes' One-Bowl Mixed Berry Snack Cake

With only one bowl, you can make this quick berry snack cake no matter what time of year it is.

Get the full recipe here.