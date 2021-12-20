9 Snacking Cake Recipes That Will Make You Cry Tiers of Joy

What do you call a cake that you make simply because you're craving a baked good and perhaps a bit of icing? A snacking cake, snack cake, or even a counter cake, of course. While there is some debate about what this cake should be called, the sentiment remains the same: It's a cake purely for snacking on and not for a particular occasion.
If you, too, like the idea of a snacking cake for when you need a pick-me-up, check out the following recipes. Some include icing, while others feature more simple glazes or toppings for when you want your snacking cake ASAP.
1. A Cozy Kitchen's Peach Cocoa Nib Walnut Streusel Snacking Cake
This peachy cake comes complete with a streusel topping and simple glaze. Plus, it takes only one hour to make.
2. Cloudy Kitchen's Vanilla Malt Snack Cake
This one-bowl vanilla snack cake contains malt powder for extra flavor and is topped with a chocolate frosting you won't be able to resist. And don't forget the sprinkles!
3. Mike Bakes NYC's Chocolate Peanut Butter Snack Cake
This chocolate-peanut butter delight comes straight from Yossy Arefi, author of Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings. It can be covered at room temperature for up to three days of snacking.
4. Two Sugar Bugs' Pumpkin Snack Cake
This moist 45-minute pumpkin snack cake is a perfect seasonal treat, especially since it's topped with cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles.
5. Cook Sleep Read's Confetti Snack Cake
You can never go wrong with any kind of confetti cake, but we're especially partial to that of the snacking variety. Just looking at this photo is making us drool.
6. Hummingbird High's Chocolate Strawberry Snack Cake
This chocolate strawberry snack cake takes only 30 minutes to bake and includes a sweet strawberry cream cheese frosting on top. This treat would also make for a perfect Valentine's Day surprise for a loved one.
7. Wandering Chickpea's Vegan Oatmeal Banana Snack Cake
This vegan cake acts as the perfect way to use up ripe bananas and comes topped with a chocolate ganache that is also vegan.
8. A Girl Defloured's Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Snack Cake
This gluten-free snack cake is packed with cocoa and coffee, topped with a vanilla buttercream, and finished off with chocolate chips.
9. Jessie Sheehan Bakes' One-Bowl Mixed Berry Snack Cake
With only one bowl, you can make this quick berry snack cake no matter what time of year it is.
