Eggo Just Released a Boozy Eggnog as a Perfect Pairing With Waffles

October heralds the beginning of holiday treats lining the aisles of our favorite stores. Think all things peppermint, gingerbread, and of course, eggnog, despite it still being fall. This year, Kellogg's has announced that they are getting in on the eggnog game, partnering with Sugarlands Distilling Company to bring us Eggo Nog — a cinnamon and nutmeg infused rum-based eggnog that pairs perfectly with, you guessed it, Eggo waffles. Be still our hearts.

Kellogg's has created Eggo Nog Sippin' Cream specifically with adults in mind, as a way to relax and unwind after the kids have gone to bed during the busiest time of year: the holidays. Consisting of churned cream, rum, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors, this eggnog liqueur is 20 percent ABV and is meant to keep you toasty (in more ways than one) all season long. Pairing it with an Eggo waffle sounds like the coziest way to treat yourself after a long day of running holiday errands.

There are lots of fun Eggo Nog recipes on the Sugarlands Distilling Company website, including a Peppermint White Russian and drinks aptly named The Rudolph and Christmas Breakfast, which recommends a mini Eggo waffle as a garnish (cute!).

Eggo Nog is available at select retailers this holiday season, and you can find your nearest location on Sugarlands Distilling Co's website. Be sure to check often, as the jars are just now beginning to make their way onto shelves and are sure to sell out quickly.