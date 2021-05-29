19 'Shark Tank' Food Products That Are Still Being Sold Today

After sharing ​Shark Tank​ home products that are still on the market, we began to wonder about food items that have found their success on the show. And with that in mind, we bring to you the following 19 ​Shark Tank​ food goods that are still being sold. Get ready to hear your stomach growl!

To keep your wine tasting as fresh as can be, this Season 3 product uses a balloon to push oxygen away from your wine.

Another Season 3 favorite, The Painted Pretzel features gourmet pretzels coated in different types of chocolate and fun toppings.

Though many pediatricians recommend straw cups instead of sippy cups, straws can be hard for children to use. That's why Lollaland created a flexible, weighted straw cup. It debuted during Season 3.

During Season 4, Becky App and Abby Jordan showcased this personalized, customizable ice cream brand.

This sugar-free, naturally sweetened candy from Season 4 claims to strengthen teeth, reduce cavity-causing bacteria, stimulate saliva flow, and more. It's essentially a dentist's dream.

Thanks to this Season 4 item, you'll never have to worry about bugs getting at your cookout or picnic food.

Wicked Good Cupcakes from Season 4 features delicious cakes in a jar. Is anyone else hungry now?

From Season 5, the Rapid Ramen Cooker allows you to make a perfect serving of ramen in just three minutes.

Cookie dough that's meant to be eaten raw (yum!) appeared on Season 5 of ​Shark Tank​, and we're so glad it did.

This is another Season 5 concept that makes us drool. It's a create-your-own cinnamon roll shop that's also vegan. We might pay our nearby location a visit today.

From Season 5, Baker's Edge ensures that every piece of lasagna, brownie, or more is an edge piece, which is definitely the best part of any baked food.

In addition to having the cutest name ever, this Season 6 creation features mini popcorn that's all natural, gluten free, GMO free, vegan, and whole grain. It's also made using delicate, smaller kernels, so that nothing will get stuck in your teeth.

These genius stuffed bagels became a hit during Season 6 and before long, Starbucks started selling them.

When she was just 4 years old, Mikaila discovered her grandma's recipe for flaxseed lemonade. She entered the idea into a few children's business competitions and it was a hit — especially when she added honey to the recipe. Now, Me & The Bees Lemonade donates a portion of its profits to international and local bee-saving organizations.

During Season 7, Junea Rocha debuted her own recipe for pão de queijo: a cheese bread snack that's popular in South America. Plus, they're also gluten free!

This ready-to-eat, nutrient dense oatmeal takes all the effort out of making a bowl of oatmeal. It's from Season 9.

A case for a kid's meal delivery service was made during Season 10 and honestly, we adults also want in.

From Season 17, The Pizza Cupcake might be one of our top favorites.

This Season 12 product features Vietnamese coffee in a unique pour-over contraption. The coffee comes in multiple flavors and you can even try Thai iced tea.