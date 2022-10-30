Target's Latest Holiday Collection Is Full of Sweets That Double as Decor

Target just released a handful of beautiful holiday home collections for the winter season, but there's a new one on the way that will excite foodies everywhere — and let's face it, that's all of us. The retailer is partnering with British merchant Marks & Spencer for a line of delicious seasonal treats. And you don't even have to travel across the pond to snag some of your own.

The curated selection of 15 products, including various cookies, chocolates, and teas, come in stunning packaging that makes for a beautiful gift for all the dessert lovers in your life (including yourself) this holiday season. The packaging also serves as its own holiday decor, which is all the more reason to treat yourself to all the caramels and biscuits your heart desires. It's the perfect way to eliminate waste and get your chocolate fix.

Some notable pieces in the collection include Santa's Magical Light Up Workshop Chocolate Box that consists of mini snow-dusted chocolate houses with light-up imagery inside the lid, Scottish Shortbread Biscuits that come housed in a double-decker bus tin, and a Chocolate Truffle Assortment that comes in a glowing Christmas tree case. With this little preview, it's safe to say why this collaboration is so anticipated.

The assortment will launch on the Target website and in stores beginning on November 16, and will remain available through the holiday season. If you were looking for a reason to treat yourself, this is it.