Girl Scouts Just Introduced a Fruity New Cookie for 2023

Save the date, Girl Scout Cookie fans! There's a new cookie entering the confection lineup for the 2023 season. Even if you're a loyal Adventurefuls eater, a Thin Mint aficionado, or someone who stocks up on Samoas like they're going out of style, you're going to want to grab a box of these. Your tastebuds will definitely be in for a treat.

Girl Scouts just announced its newest cookie debut: the Raspberry Rally. The cookie is being classified as a "sister" to bestseller Thin Mints, but instead of a minty filling, the treat is packed with a raspberry stuffing before being dipped in the fan-favorite dark chocolate. While the two cookies look the same from the outside, biting into them is a whole different experience — the Raspberry Rally features a bright pink center and a deliciously fruity flavor.

The new addition will also be the very first Girl Scout Cookie available for online purchase and delivery. All of the proceeds from both in-person and online orders will go directly to the troops.

The Raspberry Rally is slated to sell with some old favorites including Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and Lemonades, among others. All cookies are kosher and Halal certified, with a handful of both vegan and gluten-free options.

While the introduction is happening this summer, Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized between the months of January and April. So now, all we have to do is wait — but we say that as if it's easy.

To be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are available in your area, you can sign up for updates here. And for more information about joining or volunteering with Girl Scouts, click here.