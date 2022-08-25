This Girl Scout Chip Collab Will Hold Us Over Until Cookie Season

Girl Scout Cookie season feels so close, yet so far away. With the recent buzz about new cookie Raspberry Rally joining the lineup, the anticipation is high. The cookie season is recognized between January and April of a given year, so there are still a few months to go. You could try recreating these Girl Scout Cookie recipes to tide you over, but there's a new snack about to hit the market that will satisfy the cookie craving.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In a new collaboration between Girl Scouts and Stacy's Pita Chips, the brands created a limited-edition pita thin in the flavor of the fan-favorite cookie, Thin Mints. The chips will be available in grocery stores nationwide beginning in September.

Stacy's is committed to helping women entrepreneurs and has pledged a $50,000 donation to Girl Scouts in order to support the next generation of female trailblazers. Back in 2017, the chip brand, owned by Frito-Lay, founded the Stacy's Rise Project, a mentorship program that has created a community of thousands of businesswomen.

Advertisement

"Stacy's believes that when women rise, we all rise," said Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay in a press release. "And now, we're expanding this idea by supporting these entrepreneurs in partnership with the Girl Scouts."

Thin Mints, the crunchy, minty, and chocolatey cookie is a Girl Scouts bestseller — and for good reason. With all the flavors in this new pita thin, all of your hunger for Thin Mints will be satisfied until the troops are ready to start selling again in the new year.

Keep your eyes peeled in the grocery store so you can snag a couple bags while they're available.