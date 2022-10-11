Costco Just Added a Beloved Cheesy Pasta to Its Freezer Aisle

It's an exciting time to be a Costco member. Aside from the update that Costco membership fees will be remaining stable for the time being (despite inflation), a bunch of delicious fall items have made their seasonal debut, like mini snickerdoodle cakes, spooky ravioli, and shepherd's pie. Now, a new product has hit Costco's freezer section — that you may have even already known about.

The rumors are true. Costco is now selling frozen Beecher's "World's Best" Mac and Cheese, according to an Instagram post by @costcobuys. You may have been urged to visit the original Beecher's Handmade Cheese in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market to taste its award-winning cheeses, but now you don't have to make the trek if you want to see what the hype is all about.

According to the post, the mac and cheese is made with penne pasta and Beecher's famous Flagship cheese. It's rich, creamy, and serves six to nine people, making for the perfect low-effort side dish — or even main course. Just pop it on a baking dish at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for between 30 and 40 minutes, or until the cheese begins to bubble.

Beecher's cheese is free of artificial ingredients and is produced with fresh milk from local farms. At Costco, the cheesy vegetarian dish comes in a 46-ounce container for $13.99. This is the perfect cold-weather treat (or any weather for that matter). You may even want to grab two just in a case of a mac and cheese emergency — we all know there can be plenty of those.