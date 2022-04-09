8 Girl Scout Cookie Recipes That Will Hold You Over Until Next Season

Girl Scout Cookie season might very well be the most wonderful time of the year. But like all good things in life, they must come to an end — temporarily, at least. Until Girl Scout Cookie season returns, it's possible to make some of your favorite treats at home. Or, if you're stuck with extra cookies, you can try using them in creative and unconventional ways. (We're looking at you, cookie milkshakes.)

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Ahead, check out our favorite Girl Scout Cookie recipes that will surely hit the spot. Scout's honor.

1. Takes Two Eggs's Homemade Thin Mint Cookies

Craving Thin Mints during the off-season? Make a batch from scratch with this easy recipe. It takes just 15 minutes to prep and 30 minutes to bake, though you can freeze the dough for up to three months.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

2. Tidy Mom's Tagalong Cookie Bars

If you're a fan of Tagalong cookies, you'll want to bake these bars stat. They're made of a peanut butter filling sandwiched between a shortbread crust and chocolate topping, which is topped with flaky sea salt.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

3. Grandbaby Cakes's Strawberry Ice Cream Cake With Trefoils

Crushed Trefoils, ice cream, and strawberries come together in this deliciously easy recipe. Simply layer the ingredients in a pan, freeze, and top with extra strawberries and Trefoils. It's sure to be your new favorite summer treat.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

4. Spoonabilities's Caramel Coconut Bars

For that classic taste of Caramel deLites (or Samoas, depending on your state), make these caramel coconut bars. One recipe takes less than one hour to make and yields 24 tasty bars.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. A Cookie Named Desire's Thin Mint Milkshake

We love a good milkshake, especially when it involves actual cookies. This mouthwatering version is made with Thin Mint cookies ​and​ mint chip ice cream, resulting in a delightfully cool drink. Shamrock shake, who?

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

6. Broma Bakery's Samoa Cake

For another take on Samoa cookies, make this salted caramel coconut chocolate cake by Broma Bakery. Not only does it feature layers of moist chocolate cake coated in caramel buttercream, but it calls for crushed cookies on top, too.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

7. State of Dinner's Copycat Adventureful Cookies

Instead of waiting until Girl Scout cookie season to enjoy Adventurefuls, try baking them at home. This recipe, which takes just one hour to make, features gooey caramel and sea salt flakes atop fudgy brownie cookies.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

8. Butternut Bakery's Girl Scout Cookie Brownie Cups

There's a lot to love about this recipe for Girl Scout Cookie-stuffed brownie cups. For starters, you can make it with your favorite store-bought boxed brownie mix. The recipe is also easy to customize based on the cookies and ingredients you have on hand.

Get the full recipe here.