Girl Scout Cookies Will Soon Be Available on This Popular Delivery App

Now that the winter holidays have come and gone, it's time to prepare for another beloved occasion: the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. In other words, it's finally time to stock up on fan favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. However, this year is extra exciting, as the Girl Scouts will be offering on-demand cookie delivery.

According to a recent press release on PR Newswire, the Girl Scouts has partnered with DoorDash. This means you'll be able to order Girl Scout cookies on the DoorDash app, just like you would from nearby restaurants. This way, if you're a cookie fan who doesn't know a Girl Scout, you can still buy a box (or five) of cookies from local troops. The same goes if you're unable to visit a physical Girl Scout cookie booth.

Plus, your local troops will still be involved in the preparation of each order. "As part of the entrepreneurial experience, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, while partnering with DoorDash's technology and team," according to the press release. The troops will still receive all of the proceeds, too.

Granted, you can still order Girl Scout cookies on the website and get them shipped to your door. But if you're craving a cookie ASAP, the local delivery service will save the day.

In some parts of the country, Girl Scout Cookies will be available on DoorDash starting this month. Otherwise, the service will be available nationwide in February. BRB, dreaming about the newest Girl Scout cookie!

When does Girl Scout cookie season start?

Typically, Girl Scout cookie season takes place from January through April every year. However, the exact timing may vary between regions, so be sure to check the Girl Scout Cookie Finder tool to determine when your local season begins.

How to order Girl Scout Cookies on DoorDash:

Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies on DoorDash is similar to ordering from other restaurants. Simply search for "Girl Scouts" on the app or DoorDash.com. Once you've created and paid for your order, the cookies will be delivered to your doorstep.