This Is What the New Girl Scout Cookie Actually Tastes Like

If you're anything like us, you probably jumped with excitement when you heard that Girl Scouts is releasing a brand new cookie for the 2022 season. Called Adventurefuls, the brownie-inspired cookies are topped with a caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt — they're essentially salted caramel brownies in cookie form. As for how the treat actually tastes, let's discuss.

Girl Scouts kindly sent me the new Adventurefuls cookie for a review and now that I've had a chance to taste it, I'm happy to report back. First off, I just want to say that this is a delicious addition to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup. I have a feeling that it will quickly become a fan favorite because the cookie combines so much of what people love about Girl Scout Cookies: It's creamy, fudgy, and flavorful with a nice cookie crunch.

In terms of texture, the base of the Adventurefuls cookie reminds me a lot of the Thin Mints cookie. However, when it comes to taste, the cookie is more chocolatey and brownie-like. You know the slightly crispy edges on a pan of fresh-baked brownies? That's what it tastes like.

In the center of the cookie is a circle of caramel-flavored créme and this is definitely my favorite part. The caramel flavor isn't too intense, but it is beautifully creamy and has a melt-in-your-mouth texture. It blends perfectly with the chocolate cookie below.

As for the hint of sea salt, it isn't super noticeable, but seems like it's there to heighten the flavor of the caramel. On the other hand, what does stand out is the chocolate that coats the bottom of the cookie. It is also drizzled on top. This ingredient really takes the chocolate flavor up a notch, adding a fudgy flavor that sticks with you.

Overall, I think the Girl Scouts did an A+ job of transforming a salted caramel brownie into an Adventurefuls cookie and I highly recommend you try it. Girl Scout Cookie season typically runs from January to April, so definitely keep an eye out once 2022 arrives.

To be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are available in your area, you can sign up for updates here. For more information about joining or volunteering with Girl Scouts, click here.