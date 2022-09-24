Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving These Pumpkin-Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs

Once upon a time, hot cocoa was traditionally reserved for the chilly winter months. But thanks to the popularity of fall hot cocoa bombs, the drink has transformed into a trendy autumn treat. For example, Costco recently released eyeball hot cocoa bombs, just in time for Halloween.

However, you're looking for something less holiday-themed, you'll want to visit Trader Joe's. According to Instagram user @trader_joes_treasure_hunt, the beloved grocery store is now selling white chocolate hot cocoa bombs, which happen to look like mini pumpkins. So cute.

The seasonal product also comes in a Mexican hot chocolate flavor. According to the packaging, the hot cocoa melts are made of cinnamon-flavored white chocolate, which sounds divine. They're also filled with milk chocolate drops and marshmallows. Yum.

The Mexican-style hot cocoa bombs cost just $4.99 per pack of four, which works out to about $1.25 a drink. The treat is also limited-edition and seasonal, so it might not be available at all stores just yet. To find a Trader Joe's near you, check out the retailer's store directory.

Other seasonal treats at Trader Joe's:

While you're shopping for the Mexican-style hot cocoa bombs at Trader Joe's, keep an eye out for the pumpkin spice granola bark. The treat has officially returned for the fall 2022 season and shoppers are pretty stoked. The bark consists of "pumpkin spice flavored granola layered with dark chocolate and topped with toasted pumpkin seeds," according to the product packaging.

Trader Joe's is also offering pumpkin sticky toffee cakes in the freezer section. Each box contains two cakes and costs $3.99. According to fans, the treat is tasty but very sweet, so keep this in mind if you don't love super sweet flavors.

We can't wait to see what else Trader Joe's has in store for fall!