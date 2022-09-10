Trader Joe's Just Brought Back This Popular Seasonal Snack

Image Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages See More Photos

Nothing says "fall" quite like pumpkin spice. And thankfully, many of our favorite brands and stores are already rolling out ​so​ many delicious pumpkin spice snacks. For example, Trader Joe's recently re-released a pumpkin spice granola bark, just in time for autumn.

The news was shared on Instagram by user @traderjoeslist. According to the product packaging, the snack is gluten-free and consists of "pumpkin spice flavored granola layered with dark chocolate and topped with toasted pumpkin seeds." It also contains ingredients like brown rice flour, quinoa, corn flakes, and maple syrup.

According to @traderjoeslist, "the ratio of dark chocolate to granola is perfect." They also recommend storing it in the refrigerator if you prefer cold treats.

In the comments section, fans of the pumpkin spice granola bark were quick to express their love for the snack. One user also mentioned that it's especially filling, which is great news if you're looking for something tasty to hold you over between meals.

It's worth noting that the product isn't available at all Trader Joe's locations just yet. What's more, it's a limited-edition re-release, so it won't be around forever.

That said, if you happen to spot the bark at your local store, be sure to scoop it up!

How to make it yourself:

If you don't live near a Trader Joe's store, you can easily create your own version of pumpkin spice granola.

The first step is to make a granola bark with pumpkin spice. We're loving this granola bark recipe by Martha Stewart. After it has baked and cooled, spread a layer of melted chocolate on top (instead of breaking it into pieces). Finish it off with a sprinkling of pumpkin seeds and sea salt, if you'd like, then place it in the refrigerator to chill.

Once the chocolate has hardened, you can break it into pieces. Done and done.