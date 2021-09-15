11 Themed Cheese Board Ideas for the Fall and Winter Holidays

Who doesn't love a cheese board? Honestly, if there is a charcuterie board at an event or gathering, you can bet we will be there. This is especially the case if said dish has been beautifully prepared with a theme, season, or certain color scheme in mind. We simply can't resist!

To help you get your cheese board ideas solidified for the upcoming fall and winter holidays, we'd like to introduce you to some stellar themed ideas. From Halloween and Thanksgiving to Kwanzaa and Hanukkah, there is truly a cheese board for every occasion.

1. Pumpkin Cheese Board

Nothing says "Happy Halloween!" or "Happy fall!" like a cheese board that looks like a jack-o'-lantern. To make your life easier, you could even use a pumpkin-shaped board as a base.

2. Halloween Charcuterie

If you want to go all out, create a cheese board with a prosciutto skull, cornichon cauldron, hummus topped with a fake eyeball, and a syringe filled with red jam.

3. Thanksgiving Turkey Cheese Plate

Using a sliced-in-half pear, you can easily create the body of a turkey for your cheese plate. Then, simply fan out your ingredients to mimic the bird's tail. For the face and claws, you can also use what you have on hand: walnuts, pretzel sticks, cheese slices, raisins, olives, and red pepper.

4. A Cornucopia Grazing Board

This cornucopia board of goodies screams, "Let's feast!" For this particular design, the creator used crackers and pretzels, but we've also seen others that fashion a cornucopia out of biscuit dough.

5. Hanukkah Cheese Board

We love how creative this Hanukkah cheese and dessert board is. It has a piece of brie with a Star of David cutout, potato latkes, applesauce dip, gelt, and black and white cookies with a blue and white palette.

6. Star of David Cheese Plate

For a simpler Hanukkah cheese board approach, simply embrace the shape of the Star of David.

7. Kwanzaa Kinara Cheese Board

We're loving this charcuterie board that was modeled after the Kwanzaa kinara, the seven-space candleholder that stands for The Seven Principles (also known as Nguzo Saba): Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuuma (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

8. Christmas Charcuterie and Dessert

From the peppermint bark to the reindeer-shaped dip and the Christmas tree brie with sugared cranberries, this dish perfectly represents the Christmas season. Plus, it's on a snowflake-shaped cheese board!

9. Christmas Tree Cheese Board

We love how this Christmas tree cheese board incorporates different layers alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed edible ornaments.

10. Candy Cane Caprese Board

For a simple, all-around holiday board, go with a candy cane caprese scheme. But don't forget the crunchy bread and balsamic vinegar dip!

11. New Year's Eve Cheese Plates

If you'd like the year to go out with a true BANG, create a cheese plate that's reminiscent of fireworks. Simply use star cutouts for your cheese and arrange your ingredients so they look like trailing sparks.