Cheese Board Expert Marissa Mullen Talks Tricks, Dips, and Her Amazon Handmade Shop

We are always game for a cheese board, but creating one is a different story. Don't get us wrong — we love shopping for a charcuterie board and carefully picking out the ingredients, but actually setting up a cheese plate can be intimidating. Where are you supposed to put everything?! Fortunately, Marissa Mullen — author of ​That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life​, creator of the The Cheese By Numbers Method, and founder of That Cheese Plate — is here to help.

In addition to curating the Amazon Handmade x Marissa Mullen Shop for all your cheese board and tablescape needs, Mullen spoke with us about how to make "cheese-boarding" as easy as pie. First, she recommends that you start with The Cheese By Numbers Method, a step-by-step process Mullen created to take the guesswork out of building a cheese board.

The Cheese By Numbers Method:

By breaking down a charcuterie board into six steps — cheese, meat, produce, crunch, dip, and garnish — anyone can create a party-perfect platter. "I like to start with laying out the cheese on my plate, giving each cheese its own corner of the board," Mullen tells Hunker. "Next, for the meat, I coined the term 'salami river' to refer to folded salami down the center of the board." The latter involves folding meat into quarters and layering these pieces across the board.

Once your cheeses and meats are placed, it's all about the produce and crunchy items. "This is where we add vibrant color to the plate ... Cucumbers make for a great palette cleanser between bites and fresh berries pair well with a chèvre or brie," Mullen says, adding that dried fruits beautifully complement nutty, grassy cheeses. After your fruits and veggies, add nuts, crackers, and dips like a mixed berry jam or spicy honey.

"Last but not least, I love to garnish my boards for that final touch," says Mullen. "Adding fresh herbs such as rosemary, sage, and thyme make the board pop."

What should every cheese board have?

"Always pre-cut the hard cheeses and fold the meat!" advises Mullen. "You want to make sure the plate can be served seamlessly — don't make your guests work!"

As for Mullen's cheese board must-haves, she reveals, "A good board is essential. Within my curated collection on Amazon Handmade, I chose the Large Ambrosia Maple Wood Cutting Board with Handle and the WhiskeyMade Cutting Board as they are both handmade, beautiful, and practical, doubling as a cutting board ​and​ cheese board."

A sweet or savory dip is another essential Mullen won't go without and for that, she recommends the Creteation Concrete Bowl.

What should you avoid putting on cheese boards?

"Always consider the pairings on your cheese board," Mullen states. "I've seen plates with cupcakes, gummy worms, and other odd items that just simply do not pair well with cheese and charcuterie."

Though you might want to make your cheese board look unique, Mullen states that making it delicious is more important. "Mindfulness when it comes to the cheese and accompaniments is key," she says.

How to create a cheese board tablescape:

Now that we know how to craft a tasty, visually stunning cheese board, what about the surrounding table? "While cheese boards are beautiful alone, having a cheese board on a table alongside complementary and useful items will not only look aesthetically pleasing, but create a welcoming and warm ambiance for your loved ones to dig in and enjoy," explains Mullen.

To make your cheese plate stand out, Mullen also recommends that your tablescape have a neutral color palette. For instance, the Flax Linen Napkins and Flax Linen Tablecloth would work well and won't ever go out of style.

