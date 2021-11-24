7 Gluten-Free Holiday Cookie Recipes You'll Love a Choco-Lot

Whether you're baking them for Santa, family and friends, or yourself, holiday cookies are a sure-fire way to spread seasonal cheer. Yet, many cookies require ingredients containing gluten, which isn't ideal for gluten-sensitive folks. Fortunately, there are plenty of gluten-free holiday cookie recipes out there in the world, and we've rounded up some of the best for your next baking marathon.

1. Mama Knows Gluten-Free's Gluten-Free Christmas Sugar Blossom Cookies

Festive Hershey's kisses and sprinkles take these gluten-free thumbprint cookies to the next level. They're also ideal to make with kids, who can press in the chocolates at the end.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Off The Wheaten Path's Easy Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies

Forget decking the halls — decorate these sugar cookies instead! There are notes of vanilla and almond in the dough, though you can tweak the flavors to taste.

Get the full recipe here.

3. The Loopy Whisk's Hazelnut Shortbread Sandwich Cookies With Milk Chocolate Ganache

You're probably already very aware that chocolate and hazelnut are a delightful flavor combo. These little cookie sandwiches are even further proof of that.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Natsplantlife's Gluten-Free Matcha Sugar Cookies

Take advantage of matcha's hue to make these seasonally appropriate cookies, which are also vegan. Decorate them with royal icing, sprinkles, or anything else that tickles your fancy. Or enjoy them plain!

Get the full recipe here.

5. Say I'm a Foodie's Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Another perfect flavor pairing, especially for winter? Chocolate and peppermint. These gooey chocolate cookies are coated with crushed candy canes.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Plant Based Folk's Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

Decorating gingerbread people or gingerbread houses is practically a rite of passage during the holidays. Indulge in the tradition with this gluten-free gingerbread cookie dough.

Get the full recipe here.

7. What the Fork's Gluten-Free Candy Cane Cookies

The best thing about these sugar cookies is that their candy cane shape makes them perfect for dunking into coffee, hot chocolate, or milk.

Get the full recipe here.