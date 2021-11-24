7 Gluten-Free Holiday Cookie Recipes You'll Love a Choco-Lot

Whether you're baking them for Santa, family and friends, or yourself, holiday cookies are a sure-fire way to spread seasonal cheer. Yet, many cookies require ingredients containing gluten, which isn't ideal for gluten-sensitive folks. Fortunately, there are plenty of gluten-free holiday cookie recipes out there in the world, and we've rounded up some of the best for your next baking marathon.
Festive Hershey's kisses and sprinkles take these gluten-free thumbprint cookies to the next level. They're also ideal to make with kids, who can press in the chocolates at the end.
Forget decking the halls — decorate these sugar cookies instead! There are notes of vanilla and almond in the dough, though you can tweak the flavors to taste.
You're probably already very aware that chocolate and hazelnut are a delightful flavor combo. These little cookie sandwiches are even further proof of that.
Take advantage of matcha's hue to make these seasonally appropriate cookies, which are also vegan. Decorate them with royal icing, sprinkles, or anything else that tickles your fancy. Or enjoy them plain!
Another perfect flavor pairing, especially for winter? Chocolate and peppermint. These gooey chocolate cookies are coated with crushed candy canes.
Decorating gingerbread people or gingerbread houses is practically a rite of passage during the holidays. Indulge in the tradition with this gluten-free gingerbread cookie dough.
The best thing about these sugar cookies is that their candy cane shape makes them perfect for dunking into coffee, hot chocolate, or milk.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.