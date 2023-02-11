Your Valentine's Day Dinner Is Sorted Thanks to This New Aldi Entree

Image Credit: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/GettyImages See More Photos

Although going out for dinner can be a lot of fun, we're big fans of celebrating Valentine's Day at home. After all, there's something so comforting about enjoying delicious food without having to face crowds or the cold. Not to mention, it's a great option if you're on a budget and trying to save money--because, let's face it, stuff is expensive these days.

Fortunately, that's where retailers like Aldi come in. According to the supermarket's official Instagram page, Aldi has recently brought back the Mama Cozzi's heart-shaped cheese pizza, just in time for Valentine's Day. The seasonal product is topped with tomato sauce, garlic, and herbs, along with a plethora of cheeses: mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone, Parmesan, and Romano.

The frozen item takes just 10 to 13 minutes to bake in the oven, meaning you can get Valentine's Day dinner ready in a jiffy. It's also $5.99 per 12-ounce pizza, though exact price might vary by your location.

However, other than its charming shape, the pizza itself is pretty basic. That being said, you may want to add a few extra toppings to make it extra special. You could even turn the task into a Valentine's Day activity ... because who can say no to a pizza decorating party?

To find your nearest Aldi location, check out the retailer's store directory.

Other Valentine’s Day dinner products at Aldi:

In the same Instagram post, Aldi shared two items that would be perfect for a homemade Valentine's Day dinner: bacon-wrapped sea scallops and and shrimp and crab ravioli. Both products are available in frozen section and are as fancy as anything you'd find at a high-end restaurant.

If you're not a fan of seafood, pick up a seasonal gourmet cheese for your Valentine's Day grazing board. The retailer is offering several swoon-worthy flavors: gin and rhubarb, mature cheddar, and Wensleydale cheese with raspberries and white chocolate.

