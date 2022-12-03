Costco's New Ravioli Will Help You Sleigh Christmas Dinner

Planning a holiday menu can be a lot of fun. But if you're pressed for time and looking for an easy to "Christmasify" your dinner, consider swinging by Costco. According to Instagram user @costcontessa, the warehouse is offering festive shaped ravioli, just in time for the holidays.

The product is Holiday Five Cheese Ravioli by Nuovo Pasta, a brand known for its artisanal and seasonal pasta. (Case in point: Earlier this year, Nuovo Pasta released ravioli shaped like pumpkin and bats for Halloween.) The Christmas versions are shaped like bells and trees, which is pretty darn fun.

According to the Nuovo Pasta website, the ravioli features "a gourmet blend of asiago, Parmesan, mozzarella, Romano, and ricotta cheeses." It takes about four minutes to cook — which can be a lifesaver during the busy holiday season — and one package contains about seven servings.

"These are always a hit with kids for the holidays," says @costcontessa on Instagram. "Find them refrigerated in the specialty cases by the deli."

At the warehouse, the Holiday Five Cheese Ravioli costs $10.59, though the exact price might vary by location. You can also call Costco in advance to check if the product is in stock. The item is number is 794931.

Happy holiday cooking!

Other seasonal Costco products for 2022:

In true Costco fashion, the retailer is offering a gingerbread mansion with more than one pound of candy decorations. It's also pre-built, though you do need to add one portion of the roof. The product costs $13.99 and would be perfect for a family Christmas activity.

The cult-favorite Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back at Costco, too. It's made with Belgian chocolate, white chocolate, and peppermint oil, along with a garnish of crushed candy canes. The treat, which would be perfect in a holiday charcuterie board, costs $11.99 per tub.